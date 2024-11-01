17.7 C
Kamala Harris Wants to Do Rally With Load of Garbage

MILWAUKEE - USA - The Kamala Harris election campaign team want her to do a rally speaking to a load of garbage at a dump.

By Cam Payne
“I wanna talk to a load of Trump supporters, you know, garbage!” Kamala Harris told MSNBC on Friday.

According to Vegetable Joe, all Trump supporters are “garbage”, and should all be tossed out into a garbage dump.

The Harris campaign now plans to capitalise on this garbage talk by sending the vice president to a garbage dump in Milwaukee so she can shout at the garbage for hours, and hours. The ‘garbage talk’ will be broadcast all over the world.

“Unlike Trump supporters, who are all pieces of garbage, our supporters are like diamonds. We brought one along here right now. Pedro is an illegal immigrant and a known rapist who was recently caught by police driving while under the influence. He had already driven over a 62-year-old woman, and even reversed over the woman’s dog. Because of his special status and importance, he was not prosecuted on our orders. We got him to the polling station to cast his vote for us. What a diamond! Remember that’s just one example. We let in millions and millions of these illegals at the border, who are all obligated to vote for us,” Carol Jeblowemie, a senior campaign manager for the Harris team, told CNN.

