17.7 C
London
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldTRUMP THIRD TERM: Four Years Not Enough to Undo Biden Damage
World

TRUMP THIRD TERM: Four Years Not Enough to Undo Biden Damage

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Four years will not be enough to undo the damage Biden caused America, and that's why a Trump third term is needed.

Daily Squib
By Jack Tupp
ai
Depositphotos_238126738_S trump third term

There has to be a way for President Donald J. Trump to go for a third term in office. The amount of work that needs to be done to America to fix the terrible damage will take more than four years to complete, and if the people want another Trump term, he should be allowed to complete his work for the sake of the nation.

The 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951 in response to Franklin Roosevelt’s four-term presidency. Before Roosevelt, no president had ever run for reelection after serving two terms — a norm that dated back to George Washington. Some could say that Barack Obama effectively had a third term when Joe Biden was supposedly voted in to office in 2020 despite being clinically senile. It was the Obama administration that conducted much of the operations during the four-year nightmare.

The good news is that Trump was elected as president for non-consecutive terms, therefore technically speaking, the 22nd Amendment could be altered to take this fact into account, and he could put himself forward for another election as a de facto second (third) term. The downside to this would be that Trump would be 82 years old by the end of his current four-year term, and his general health and mental state could have deteriorated by then.

De-woking the United States is going to be one hell of a task, and Trump is pretty much the only candidate at the moment capable of such an enormous commitment. Hopefully, the 22nd Amendment can be tweaked and adjusted for the sake of the great United States.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
The Final Countdown – China Building Military Command Centre 10X Bigger Than Pentagon
Daily Squib
Jack Tupphttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.