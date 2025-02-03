TRUMP THIRD TERM: Four Years Not Enough to Undo Biden Damage

The 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951 in response to Franklin Roosevelt’s four-term presidency. Before Roosevelt, no president had ever run for reelection after serving two terms — a norm that dated back to George Washington. Some could say that Barack Obama effectively had a third term when Joe Biden was supposedly voted in to office in 2020 despite being clinically senile. It was the Obama administration that conducted much of the operations during the four-year nightmare.

The good news is that Trump was elected as president for non-consecutive terms, therefore technically speaking, the 22nd Amendment could be altered to take this fact into account, and he could put himself forward for another election as a de facto second (third) term. The downside to this would be that Trump would be 82 years old by the end of his current four-year term, and his general health and mental state could have deteriorated by then.

De-woking the United States is going to be one hell of a task, and Trump is pretty much the only candidate at the moment capable of such an enormous commitment. Hopefully, the 22nd Amendment can be tweaked and adjusted for the sake of the great United States.