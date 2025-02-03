The Final Countdown – China Building Military Command Centre 10X Bigger Than Pentagon

China appears to be preparing for a potential global conflict with the West, as it constructs what could become the world’s largest military command centre—far surpassing the size of the U.S. Pentagon. The massive complex, located about 20 miles southwest of Beijing, is a key element in China’s aggressive military expansion.

Satellite images analysed by U.S. intelligence reveal a sprawling 1,500-acre facility, informally referred to as “Beijing Military City.” Photos from Planet Labs show extensive excavation efforts, with over 100 cranes in operation. Analysts suggest the site features heavily fortified underground bunkers capable of withstanding high-impact munitions, including U.S. “bunker buster” bombs, signalling that China is preparing for sustained warfare.

The facility is expected to replace the ageing Western Hills command centre, a Cold War-era bunker used by China’s top military brass. The project aligns with President Xi Jinping’s ambitious goal of achieving full military modernisation by 2027—a timeline that has heightened Western fears of impending Chinese aggression, particularly against Taiwan. Thanks to using the West as a stepping stone to get rich, and stealing vast amounts of military and technical data over decades of espionage, China is almost ready. Remember, every penny the West gives to China will be used against the West by China. Decades of globalist trade using China as the West’s factory only surmounts to the West’s own destruction.

China is also bolstering its nuclear arsenal at an alarming rate. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that China had 500 nuclear warheads as of January 2024, while Pentagon estimates predict an expansion to 1,500 warheads by 2035. This build-up includes advanced nuclear-powered submarines, strategic bombers, and hypersonic weapons, all aimed at challenging Western military superiority.

Despite clear evidence of large-scale military development, Beijing has remained silent on the facility’s true purpose. Access to the area is tightly restricted, with drone flights and hiking trails shut down to prevent outside observation. While China insists its military build-up is defensive, the sheer scale of this new command centre, combined with its rapid nuclear expansion, strongly suggests that the nation is gearing up for a potential global confrontation with the West very soon.