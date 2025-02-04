Trump Begins Deportation of 200 Indians Back to India

The Trump mass deportation initiative is well underway with the deportation of 200 illegal Indians back to India in a C-17 plane. There are estimated to be approximately 19,000 illegal Indians in the U.S. currently that are known, but the numbers are always speculative.

More efficiency needed

These are expensive flights, and one wonders if the Trump administration could cut costs by shipping them in cargo ships instead?

To ship the migrants in a cargo ship would be the optimal cheaper option, and more illegal migrants could be accommodated at once.

Logistically speaking, a supertanker could easily hold 12,000–20,000 people, however there could be a problem in converting the ships to hold passengers as they are primarily designed only for non-human cargo but with a little ingenuity it could be done.

Additionally, specialist camps would have to be built near the ports so that the illegal aliens could be held en masse before being deported on the waiting tankers to their final destination. Yes, this would involve some cost and logistical planning, but it would literally save billions in costs, because shipping illegals by the 200 in military aircraft is hugely expensive and time-consuming, especially to destinations like India.

If Trump wants to get serious, he’s going to have to up his game because these are rookie numbers he’s dealing with here. He needs to build holding camps ASAP. He needs to acquire and retrofit ships. He needs to mobilise street by street search squads and detain illegals with trucks. Otherwise, 200 here, 200 there, is purely a symbolic gesture for the cameras, it’s like a drop in the ocean. Remember, there are an estimated 22 million illegal aliens in the USA right now.