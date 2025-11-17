17.7 C
London
Monday, November 17, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldEXPERTS: "The ECHR Will Stop All of Mahmood's Immigration Plans"
World

EXPERTS: “The ECHR Will Stop All of Mahmood’s Immigration Plans”

LONDON - England - None of Shabuna Mahmood's policies purportedly created to stop immigration will work because the ECHR will stop them.

Daily Squib
By Potentia sine temperatione nihili est
ai
Shabana Mahmood paki bashers

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will stop every single one of Labour minister, Mahmood’s plans. The fear regarding Reform voters is really kicking in now and has resorted in a desperate Labour government to virtue signal to those voters that the party is serious about halting illegal immigration — when in fact, nothing will happen.

Shabuna Mahmood, the Labour Home Secretary is pissing in the wind and will get nowhere, simply because every move that she presumes to make to stop illegal immigration is doomed by the ECHR which dictates what Britain can and cannot do. Such is the power of the EU, that “Brexit” is just a word with no meaning at all. There was never a “Brexit” and it looks like there will never be one.

Whatever happened to “smashing the gangs” or the “half-in half-out” schemes? Same thing will happen with these new flaccid proposals.

There is nothing to see here. The illegal migrants will keep on streaming into the country, the four-star hotels will keep on serving room service to the migrants, and the NHS and welfare system will continue to deteriorate at exponential levels.

The Daily Squib warned about the socialists shooting themselves in the foot many times over the decades, but who listens to the fucking Daily Squib?

Socialists Killing Off Socialism With Mass Uncontrolled Immigration

Dying in a Corridor – NHS Today and Then

Mass Immigration Under Labour Spells End of NHS and Schools

Too Late Cameron Unfettered Immigration Cat Already Out of Bag

Bank of England Wants Your Ideas to Design Britain’s Banknotes

White Flight: Last Remaining Whites in Britain Could Live in Outer Hebrides

The Big State Eventually Eats Itself

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Trump to Sue BBC Not For One Billion…But For Five Billion Dollars!
Daily Squib
Potentia sine temperatione nihili esthttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.