EXPERTS: “The ECHR Will Stop All of Mahmood’s Immigration Plans”

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will stop every single one of Labour minister, Mahmood’s plans. The fear regarding Reform voters is really kicking in now and has resorted in a desperate Labour government to virtue signal to those voters that the party is serious about halting illegal immigration — when in fact, nothing will happen.

Shabuna Mahmood, the Labour Home Secretary is pissing in the wind and will get nowhere, simply because every move that she presumes to make to stop illegal immigration is doomed by the ECHR which dictates what Britain can and cannot do. Such is the power of the EU, that “Brexit” is just a word with no meaning at all. There was never a “Brexit” and it looks like there will never be one.

Whatever happened to “smashing the gangs” or the “half-in half-out” schemes? Same thing will happen with these new flaccid proposals.

There is nothing to see here. The illegal migrants will keep on streaming into the country, the four-star hotels will keep on serving room service to the migrants, and the NHS and welfare system will continue to deteriorate at exponential levels.

The Daily Squib warned about the socialists shooting themselves in the foot many times over the decades, but who listens to the fucking Daily Squib?