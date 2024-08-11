Socialists Killing Off Socialism With Mass Uncontrolled Immigration

There is nothing more idiotic in this world than a socialist who thinks that mass uncontrolled immigration will not cause huge damage to socialism and the nation where the massive level of unskilled poor immigrants are being welcomed with open arms. Socialists killing off socialism is the new dumb socialist policy.

The premise of the socialist welfare system is that the populace pays an element of taxation for the welfare system to exist. What the moronic socialists do not realise in their naive endeavours is that their open door policies allowing millions of millions of unskilled migrants into the country will flood the existing welfare system to such a level that there will not be enough money in the welfare pool for the system to continue. Unskilled migrants may be good for voting socialist once they are fast-tracked through the system as citizens, but they are entirely dependent on the State and a huge financial burden to an already heavily-indebted government.

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

― Margaret Thatcher

The socialist plan stupidly kills itself, as welfare services cease to function after being inundated by the immense levels of unfettered immigration. One cannot get an appointment with a doctor; a place in a school, or a council home, or even a seat on a fucking bus. Need an ambulance? Well, you are shit out of luck, despite being a person who does pay his taxes, the level of immigration has over exceeded the threshold for socialism to function due to oversaturation and oversubscription.

The welfare system created in the 1950s by the Labour government was created for a small population of Britons — not the entire burden of the poor unskilled population of the Third World.

Unskilled immigrants do not pay taxes, and will probably never pay taxes. The Labour socialists think that by heavily taxing the rich that this will solve the problem? Wrong! This tactic is in fact useless and very stupid. All that happens is there is a mass exodus of people who could have helped alleviate the problem.

You’re a Briton, you’ve paid your taxes all your life, and now in the twilight years need medical assistance for an illness. Tough fucking luck, you will be lucky to get on a waiting list that is less than three years for treatment. Not only that, the socialists are now robbing your pension and your winter fuel payments, so you are basically being condemned to an even earlier grave purely because of socialist immigration policies ruining the welfare system that should have been there for you.

The naive fucking socialists who do not have any understanding of economics or the concept of money think that money grows on special magical socialist trees.

And it’s not just the oversubscribed heavily saturated socialist welfare system that is on its last legs, what about the simple maths of the mass immigration problem. Not only do millions of state dependent migrants need large welfare payments, they need homes to live in. This is why Labour now wants to concrete over the last remaining green parts of the UK. There is no space left in British overcrowded cities and towns, so the socialist solution is to concrete over the countryside and build atrocious grey soviet-style blocks to house the mass immigration and accommodate for their fast heavy levels of breeding. The only people now breeding in the UK are the immigrants from the Third World, and this increases the already overcrowded population at an exponential level never seen before.

Cuba, Venezuela, UK…