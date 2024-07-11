Mass Exodus: Britain to Lose 17% of Millionaires Under Labour

Britain is set to lose 17% of its millionaires over the period of 2023 to 2028 in a mass exodus, according to the Swiss investment bank UBS, which published its annual Global Wealth Report recently. With all the wealth leaving the UK, there is a question — who is going to pay the vast Benefits, NHS, Social Care welfare bill?

Along with the mass exodus of millionaires, there will be a mass exodus of companies, businesses and professionals, adding to the brain drain and wealth deficit.

Britain under Labour will deter business and entrepreneurship and cause many wealthy people to leave these shores but will have an open door policy for poor unskilled migrants from outside the UK seeking UK benefits. This is a reversal of wealth in a country already teetering on the precipice of bankruptcy itself.

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

― Margaret Thatcher

By implementing punitive tax regimes, Labour is shooting itself in the foot because the people who usually pay for Britain’s enormous welfare and benefits system will disappear. The way that socialism works is that capitalist business people and workers have to pay for the welfare system which dominates most of Britain. Essentially, Labour’s idiotic actions will mean that Britain’s already stretched welfare system will not be funded, and as always the people who will suffer the most in this situation will be the people at the bottom of the rung.