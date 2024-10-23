People Begging For Black Friday Deals on Everyday Grocery Prices

Forget about Black Friday deals on some piece of shit Chinese manufactured electronic junk that will break down in less than 6 weeks, people are begging for Black Friday deals on everyday grocery prices.

In the UK, for example, you can’t get a loaf of fucking bread without taking out a second mortgage, and cheese is now an expensive luxury only afforded after months of saving. The plastic tasting tomatoes you buy in supermarkets are also a serious expense, and if you want olive oil, you will have to rob a bank to afford it.

The war against the population has to ease at some point or something is going to crack, and it won’t be good for the companies making huge profits off the backs of the public either.

It’s just not groceries, of course, but everyday utilities and essentials are now wholly unaffordable things that people can only dream about.

What about eating out at restaurants? Sure, if you want to pay £16.50 for a tiny 4-inch margherita pizza, plus an additional £4.99 delivery charge, on top of a £2.99 service charge from one of the evil junk food delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat, operating in the UK and literally making billions of tax-free income from clueless British consumers.

How about if you want to make your own food because you have heard that it is more affordable? Well, you’re back to square one, because buying the raw ingredients in the UK is now more expensive than even buying an expensive takeaway meal.

In other words, people are fed up, and they want Black Friday deals on groceries — not cheap Chinese shitty fucking electronic crap.