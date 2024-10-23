17.7 C
London
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldPeople Begging For Black Friday Deals on Everyday Grocery Prices
World

People Begging For Black Friday Deals on Everyday Grocery Prices

LONDON - England - People are begging for Black Friday deals on everyday groceries rather than cheap Chinese electronic crud.

Daily Squib
By Olive Hoyl
Black Friday deals sale

Forget about Black Friday deals on some piece of shit Chinese manufactured electronic junk that will break down in less than 6 weeks, people are begging for Black Friday deals on everyday grocery prices.

Screenshot 2024-10-23 at 11.38.21In the UK, for example, you can’t get a loaf of fucking bread without taking out a second mortgage, and cheese is now an expensive luxury only afforded after months of saving. The plastic tasting tomatoes you buy in supermarkets are also a serious expense, and if you want olive oil, you will have to rob a bank to afford it.

The war against the population has to ease at some point or something is going to crack, and it won’t be good for the companies making huge profits off the backs of the public either.

It’s just not groceries, of course, but everyday utilities and essentials are now wholly unaffordable things that people can only dream about.

What about eating out at restaurants? Sure, if you want to pay £16.50 for a tiny 4-inch margherita pizza, plus an additional £4.99 delivery charge, on top of a £2.99 service charge from one of the evil junk food delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat, operating in the UK and literally making billions of tax-free income from clueless British consumers.

How about if you want to make your own food because you have heard that it is more affordable? Well, you’re back to square one, because buying the raw ingredients in the UK is now more expensive than even buying an expensive takeaway meal.

In other words, people are fed up, and they want Black Friday deals on groceries — not cheap Chinese shitty fucking electronic crap.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Foreign Election Interference: 100 Far-left Labour Activists Undermine Trump
Daily Squib
Olive Hoylhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.