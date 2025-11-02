Mass Stabbing Frenzy? “Yep, it’s just another day in Labour’s Britain”

There are no surprises to many that there has been another mass stabbing, with nine people suffering from life-threatening wounds. Living and dying in terror is just part of the process for many who exist in Labour’s Britain, a place where the population are taxed to the hilt and get nothing for it apart from a lawless cesspit of inequity.

“Stabbings are just a part of daily life these days in Keir Starmer’s Britain. If you can afford to buy food in a supermarket, you might have a few items in a plastic bag. Well, getting stabbed while you’re trying to walk home because you can’t afford to pay the bus fare is to be expected. Going on public transport is worse though because you’re contained in a tiny space with nowhere to go, that’s where the really gruesome stabbings occur, and the psychos doing the murder, they choose their spots don’t they,” a commentator revealed.

You don’t “live” in the UK — you barely exist. The Third World it has become. Council tax, poll tax, national insurance tax, income tax, road tax, all the fucking taxes rise at exponential levels while all the four-star hotels are full to the brim with pampered illegal boat crossers. Your empty pocket is constantly being picked by the Labour machinery of the Big State, and for what? Nothing apart from a mass stabbing here, a mass stabbing there, all to stab you to death one way or another.

Fear and terror are the whips that Keir Starmer’s Labour employs on the people they hate and detest the most — the English (everyone else is just collateral damage).