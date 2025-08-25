Labour Feeds Off Your Fear and Terror

Every policy created by Labour is carefully designed to create fear and terror in the public, because your fear and terror fuels the evil monsters who are currently in office.

As utility bills soar and food inflation rises at exponential levels, more horrors await the ordinary citizen just trying to get by. Now Labour wants to take your home, they want to take the last vestige of property ownership you have scraped and killed yourself to own. Rachel Reeves is planning her most evil and vicious act of all, to not only make you pay a large tax from the percent of appreciation of your property, but to also increase the yearly tax on your property. This new malicious equity grab by the Labour government will increase poverty levels in the UK and reduce many hard-working families to nothing but the rubbish heap.

The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation. Vladimir Lenin

In a cursed land where there are no jobs because businesses cannot afford to hire staff, where hundreds of thousands of wealthy professionals have fled, where farmers are committing suicide because of the nasty, vindictive inheritance tax brought in by Labour, there is no hope, there is only fear and terror.

Why is fear and terror the fuel for Labour?

By creating an atmosphere of fear and terror over the population, governments have more control. The National Socialists in 1930s Germany incorporated the same technique, as did the Soviet Russian dictator Josef Stalin.

To strip the citizens of the UK of all their wealth in the form of collectivist communist techniques is a proven method of redistributing all the assets of citizens to the state. All that you have worked for all your life is now the property of the state, and this is the goal of Labour as it transitions the UK from socialism to full-on hard communism. This is the Great Reset.

Releasing hundreds of thousands of dangerous criminals from jails into the population — this creates more fear, more crime, more terror.

What will happen in four years time in the General Election?

Under communism, there are no elections, therefore Labour will do all they can to thwart and delay the elections permanently. They do not want to take any chances and this is why they are also increasing illegal immigration and asylum seekers, putting them up in 4-star hotels, because those men from the Third World will be voting for Labour if there is ever another election in the UK. These hundreds of thousands/millions of asylum seekers are the backup guarantee for a perpetual Labour government — they are guaranteed Labour voters.

Labour also has a partner in the Conservative Party who are socialists. Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Tories is there to keep Labour in power, she does not do anything to threaten Labour, and is essentially a placid guardian who pretends at times to be Conservative with her rhetoric but is essentially there to guard the posts for the Labour government. Jenrick, is a threat, and he will be dealt with in time, as will the Reform Party.

Fear and terror for the proletariat, bourgeoisie, landed gentry, working people

This is why the more fear and terror Labour creates, the better it is for them and their malicious, evil policies.

Fear and terror controls, it creates a perpetual cycle of even more anxiety in the population, and when they continue plying you with these evil policies, the population agrees to anything through sheer fear. It is possible to bring in any policy it wants without any problem because the population is essentially paralysed by panic.

Each rape of a child by an asylum seeker is a bonus for Labour. They love it. They are engineering this fear because then they can ship their protesters to areas of unrest to point their fingers at the “far-right fascist scum” who are just fed up people trying to protect their children. By painting these innocent people with such names and jailing them, Labour creates more fear in the population. Fall out of line and see what happens to you.

It is hard to fathom the insidious nature of those who run the Labour Party, but if you study history, you may garner an inkling of what we are dealing with here. The worst part of this entire debacle is that from time to time, the malicious manipulators will dangle a carrot of hope in front of the citizens, but this is part of their technique. They then pull that tiny little sliver of hope away, thus creating even more fear, terror and loathing.

Britain is now a cursed land.