Chinese Developing Deadly All Terrain Military Robots

Imagine thousands, or millions, of these all-terrain military robots swarming over an area. They can crawl, fly, swim and shoot accurately utilising AI targeting systems, and are fast, agile creatures that can evade the enemy.

Utilising 3D printer technology, these military robots are being developed right now, but imagine them being manufactured by the massive industrial military complex of the PLA and CCP?

The robots could be parachuted onto foreign soil, or delivered directly onto any territory by clandestine methods.

Hidden genius from the masses! A talented Chinese DIY maker has 3D-printed an incredible all-terrain robot that conquers land, water, and air with ease. Netizens in China are buzzing about its massive military potential. It could be the future of tech. pic.twitter.com/45z4XIi2Vi — Li Zexin 李泽欣 (@XH_Lee23) August 3, 2025

The future of warfare is definitely one where robotics plays a large part.

China has the capability to mass manufacture anything it wants by the million, whereas the West is still dependent on China for its manufacturing.

When the Chinese talk about the “enemy”, they are talking about the West. Essentially, the Chinese are using the West to fund their military, so that they can eventually use that military to eradicate the West. In essence, we are funding our own eventual destruction.