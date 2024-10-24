Democrat Election Control Technique Will Deny Trump Again

It does not matter if Kamala Harris is slightly behind in polls, or way behind in polls, because the Democrat Party controls the entire system. They control the media apparatus, civil servants, federal institutions, electoral machines and electoral counting stations. The Democrat Party already perfected their technique in 2020 when they managed to install a brain-dead vegetable as president during a Covid lockdown, and covered up the president’s disability for three years before an election campaign debate finally proved what many knew three years ago.

Through the election control technique, it does not matter who or what is your political opponent, because you always win whatever happens or whatever is said. The Democrat Party is now the de facto only political party in the United States and will be from now on, because the sham elections are there for pure theatre and nothing else.

Absentee Ballot Stuffing

Polls that show Trump riding high don’t mean shit when many US States allow anonymous absentee ballots to be counted, and where voter ID is effectively banned.

The practice of electoral absentee ballot stuffing, coupled with the additional factor of allowing incomplete ballot papers to be counted, some of which lack names or any other information other than the Democrat Party candidates box ticked, constitutes a flagrant violation of an election. In Britain, for example, voter ID is required by law, and all postal votes are checked through a Council database, with any incomplete ballots rejected. This is not the case in the United States, and many Democrat States have fought very hard to retain the right to count votes that are incomplete with no voter ID, or voter information presented.

No Voter ID Required

Fifteen states do not require voters to show any form of ID to cast their ballot. These states are: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington DC. The combined population of these 15 Democrat states is 125,027,356 based on 2023 estimates. Without voter ID, this means illegal immigrants let in by the Biden administration solely for the purpose of being shipped to election centres to vote are permissible in Democrat run states. It also means any person can cast as many votes as they want, and there is nothing anyone can do about it, as there are no checks.

Migrant Votes

Between January 2021 and January 2024, the US Border Patrol confirmed more than 7.2 million migrant crossings along the US-Mexico border, not counting gotaways, an amount that is invariably greater than the population of 36 states. If gotaways are factored in to the equation, the number that the Biden administration have let in to the United States would be estimated at over 15 million. 2023 was a record year, with over 2.5 million documented migrants entering the US border.

Many of these migrants were shipped to cities like New York and put up in $352/night hotels, with their primary purpose — to vote Democrat. That’s it, there is no other way of colouring these statistics. They are all bussed to voting centres and schooled on who to vote for, some even have their ballot papers filled in by officials.

Foreign Election Interference

The staunch Marxist government of the UK, led by Keir Starmer, in all their sleazy corrupt ways have also found it in their hearts to send over 100 far-left Labour activists to bolster an already strong corrupt Democrat election skewing team. This is the last line of defence against Donald Trump and will most certainly boost the Democrats in securing an election win.

All of these multiple variables instance a systematic, carefully planned and organised operation that effectively brings forth a one party system in the United States. There is now no point in fielding any political opponent to the Democrat candidates because they have the entire structural network covered on all fronts.

There is nothing anyone can do about the corrupt system in America, especially if the legal system itself is under Democrat control as well and weaponised against any Republican threat. The Democrats have also created a network of ‘fact-checkers’ on the internet, whose sole role is to gaslight any leaked whispers of discontent amongst the public or opposing factions, either labelling the claims as ‘conspiracy theories’ or just ‘false’. The Democrat Party has thus perfected the election control technique, covered all the bases, and ensured indefinite election wins for the foreseeable future.

The only thing that could possibly go wrong for the Democrats is that maybe some official has a pang of conscience and does some whistleblowing before he is shut down by the gaslighting controlled media, or some of the corrupt infrastructure malfunctions, or enough Americans shout out their displeasure at the blatant corruption.

These scenarios may allow Trump to win the election, but it is highly unlikely. If it does happen, then we will know that the Democrat election fraud system broke down somewhere down the line. Invariably, it is highly doubtful that would happen, as we mentioned previously, all bases have been covered.

Anyway, just enjoy the show, because that is all it is now, a show.