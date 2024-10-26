17.7 C
World

WW3 UPDATE: Israel Begins Strikes Against Iran

TEHRAN - Iran - Israel commences a series of targeted air strikes on crucial Iranian military facilities as WW3 escalates.

By Count Dunn
Iranian missile launches from its underground silo launch facilities ww3 update

Despite leaks of the Iranian attack, Israel has gone ahead with retribution towards the Iranian Shiite regime after their barrage of missiles on Israeli territory a few weeks ago. The targeted strikes against Iranian military targets commenced on Saturday, with a fully mobilised IDF.

Across Tehran, and Isfahan, Mashhad, numerous military bases, missile production facilities and nuclear sites as well as airfields huge explosions were witnessed by locals. There is now a complete news blackout,, of course, and news will be very sparse in the coming hours and days. If Israel wants to be truly effective, they should destroy all oil facilities in the country as well.

Iran launched its own barrage of 181 ballistic missiles at Israeli cities a few weeks ago.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the IDF, said:

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the state of Israel, the Israel Defence is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.

“Like every other sovereign country in the world, the state of Israel has the right and their duty to respond.

“Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised.

“We will do whatever is necessary to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel.”

This concludes our current WW3 update, please check back for more news.

Buy Gold/Bitcoin/Oil NOW…

