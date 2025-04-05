17.7 C
London
Saturday, April 5, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldNike Sweatshops in Vietnam Slapped with 46% Tariffs
World

Nike Sweatshops in Vietnam Slapped with 46% Tariffs

HO CHI MINH CITY - Vietnam - Nike has suffered a stock crash after the sweatshops they operate were hit with tariff charges.

Daily Squib
By Miso Honey
ai
Nike Sweatshops
The Nike stock chart after the tariff charges on Vietnam were announced

One of the many casualties of the Trump tariff market bloodbath on Friday was the Nike company, which uses cheap labour in Vietnam to produce their items before being sold off at huge markup prices to hood rats and the like, in America and other Western countries.

In 1984 the multi-billion dollar Nike Corp. closed its last U.S. factory and moved its entire production to the cheap labour zone of Asia.

Many of their sweatshops can now be found in Indonesia, China, and Vietnam, because these countries have no protective labour laws and endless supplies of cheap labour.

Naturally, the Trump tariff of 46% on Vietnam is going to hit the production of the cheap items, as now they won’t be so cheap.

Workers at Vietnam Nike shoe sweatshops make $.20 an hour or $1.60 per day. The average cost of three meals is $2 a day, meaning that most people skip meals throughout the day.

Nike controls over 470,000 sweatshop workers and 150 factories in Vietnam where its products are made.

“You see this shoe? Well, it was produced by a 10-year-old sweatshop worker for less than 80 cents. The company then ships this mass-produced crap to America and sells it for over $150 to some dumb cunt from the projects. Now that’s what I call markup, and a pure profit strategy,” a business commentator revealed on Friday.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
New Study: Everyone on YouTube Lives in a Van or Tiny Home
Daily Squib
Miso Honeyhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.