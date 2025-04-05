Nike Sweatshops in Vietnam Slapped with 46% Tariffs

One of the many casualties of the Trump tariff market bloodbath on Friday was the Nike company, which uses cheap labour in Vietnam to produce their items before being sold off at huge markup prices to hood rats and the like, in America and other Western countries.

In 1984 the multi-billion dollar Nike Corp. closed its last U.S. factory and moved its entire production to the cheap labour zone of Asia.

Many of their sweatshops can now be found in Indonesia, China, and Vietnam, because these countries have no protective labour laws and endless supplies of cheap labour.

Naturally, the Trump tariff of 46% on Vietnam is going to hit the production of the cheap items, as now they won’t be so cheap.

Workers at Vietnam Nike shoe sweatshops make $.20 an hour or $1.60 per day. The average cost of three meals is $2 a day, meaning that most people skip meals throughout the day.

Nike controls over 470,000 sweatshop workers and 150 factories in Vietnam where its products are made.

“You see this shoe? Well, it was produced by a 10-year-old sweatshop worker for less than 80 cents. The company then ships this mass-produced crap to America and sells it for over $150 to some dumb cunt from the projects. Now that’s what I call markup, and a pure profit strategy,” a business commentator revealed on Friday.