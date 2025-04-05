Family Arrested in Deal, Kent – Sector 14 – After Flouting Travel Restrictions

Comrades, we must emphasise that travel regulations and permits in all zones for proles and outer Big State members must be adhered to at all costs. Only Inner Party members are free of these travel restrictions, unless special dispensation and the valid permits have been assigned.

Consequently, the Big State’s remarkable facial recognition system identified four members of a prole family on Tuesday who were tracked as they eluded all the checkpoints from Wood Green, London (Sector 76) to Deal, Kent (Sector 14).

REMEMBER: LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!

Once apprehended, thankfully, the family of four were taken to the local Stasi Processing Facility and subsequently liquidated. They will be processed for a batch of the new “cool and refreshing” Net Zero Kool-Aid drink available in the shops for 23 pence.

Comrade Starmer, a seasoned traveller, warns proles to stay in their respective sectors at all times, and if caught flouting these travel restrictions, the same fate will be meted upon them.

INGSOC NOTICE 054332-01765-009665495-A123-004994884754-1^

HORTENSE SEWRAGE, 14, OF 32 TROTSKY ROAD, HACKNEY, SECTOR 21, ENGLAND, WAS TODAY AWARDED 0.67 GRAMS OF EXTRA CHOCOLATE RATIONS FOR REPORTING HER GRANDMOTHER, GRANDFATHER, MOTHER, FATHER, BROTHER, SISTER, LOCAL BUTCHER AND PET HAMSTER BINKY FOR TUTTING DISAPPROVINGLY DURING A BROADCAST FROM COMMISSAR MILIBAND ABOUT THE BIG STATE INCREASE IN ALL BIG STATE NET ZERO TAXES FOR PROLES TO BE ENACTED NEXT WEEK. THE TREACHEROUS TRAITORS TO THE BIG STATE WERE TAKEN AWAY THIS MORNING AT 2:35 AM. THEY WILL BE LIQUIDATED AND RECYCLED FOR SUSTAINABLE COMMISSAR MILIBAND NET ZERO PURPOSES! THE SPECIAL NET ZERO KOOL-AID PRODUCED FROM THE LIQUIDATION IS AVAILABLE IN ALL LOCAL SHOPS NOW FOR YOUR COOL REFRESHMENT PLEASURE AT ONLY 23 PENCE. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!