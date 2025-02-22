Our Beloved Tech Pariah Police State UK Removes Crucial Encryption From Apple Devices – For Your Own Safety!

Comrades, we are happy to announce that all your previously encrypted data on Apple devices will be freely viewable by any Labour government official, thoughtcrime Stasi officer, or any third party/hackers. The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain has ordered the vile capitalist American tech company Apple to take away any form of encryption defence for their devices, so all your data will be viewable by anyone who wants to view it.

FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY

Yes, this new Labour Directive is for your own safety, as we will arrest you for thoughtcrimes that you may utter that may be harmful to yourself and consequently to the Big State.

Commissar Yvette Cooper, our chief Stasi Thoughtcrime Officer, has kindly arranged for the entirety of your private data to be transferred periodically to our own databases where it will be monitored and examined with a digital microscope.

REMEMBER, BY TAKING AWAY ENCRYPTION, HACKERS WILL BE ABLE TO ENTER YOUR APPLE DEVICE’S DATA WITH EASE – HAVE A NICE DAY!

Comrade Starmer and Commissar Reeves, who recently visited fellow communist state China, were given tips on how to implement the same Police State principles they utilise.

Double plus good news, comrades! Biometric face recognition has been implemented in Cardiff, Wales, and will be rolled out to the entirety of the UK soon.

The Stasi Thoughtcrime Ministry will also implement a Chinese Soviet style Citizen Rating System (social credit system) that will punish citizens who commit thoughtcrimes against the Big State by limiting their freedoms even further, and in some cases imprisoning them in gulags or detaining them in Labour Woke Re-education Facilities.

INGSOC NOTICE 4532652-239187677818223-4313-923-2-32-2-1-234-1

CITIZEN MARY SMITH, 12, WAS AWARDED 2.1 GRAMS OF SUGAR RATION INCREASE FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH FOR REPORTING THOUGHTCRIMES COMMITTED BY HER 8-YEAR-OLD BROTHER, HER GRANDMOTHER AND HER FATHER. THE THOUGHTCRIMES WERE COMMITTED AWAY FROM THEIR APPLE IPHONE DEVICES AND THE BIG STATE COULD NOT MONITOR THEIR ACTIVITIES. THE THOUGHTCRIMINALS WERE REMOVED FROM THEIR PLACE OF ABODE AND HAVE NOW BEEN PERMANENTLY ERASED/CANCELLED. REMEMBER COMRADES THE BIG STATE IS ALWAYS WATCHING BUT IF YOU SEE, HEAR ANYTHING REPORT IT IMMEDIATELY TO YOUR LOCAL STASI AGENT WITHOUT DELAY. THIS IS FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY!