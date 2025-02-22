22 Humanoid AI Robots For Home and Business Use Coming Soon

The acceleration in robotic technology is astounding, and soon we will see these humanoid AI robots in our homes, and in industry. Need a plumber? Need a gardener? Need a driver or someone to clean your home? Whatever humans can do, AI robots will be able to do, probably faster and more efficiently and without whining, demanding a pay rise or disputing workers rights. They don’t sleep, or go on holidays either, just a quick charging session will suffice.

NEO Gamma

NEO Gamma is the next generation of home humanoids designed and engineered by 1X Technologies. The Gamma series includes improvements across NEO’s hardware and AI, featuring a new design that is deeply considerate of life at home.

2. Figure Helix

Helix, a generalist Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model that unifies perception, language understanding, and learned control to overcome multiple longstanding challenges in robotics. Helix is a series of firsts:

Full-upper-body control: Helix is the first VLA to output high-rate continuous control of the entire humanoid upper body, including wrists, torso, head, and individual fingers.

Multi-robot collaboration: Helix is the first VLA to operate simultaneously on two robots, enabling them to solve a shared, long-horizon manipulation task with items they have never seen before.

Pick up anything: Figure robots equipped with Helix can now pick up virtually any small household object, including thousands of items they have never encountered before, simply by following natural language prompts.

One neural network: Unlike prior approaches, Helix uses a single set of neural network weights to learn all behaviors—picking and placing items, using drawers and refrigerators, and cross-robot interaction—without any task-specific fine-tuning.

Commercial-ready: Helix is the first VLA that runs entirely onboard embedded low-power-consumption GPUs, making it immediately ready for commercial deployment.

2. Figure Helix, another robot for home.

3. Clone Robotics

Clone are musculoskeletal, intelligent androids to solve all the common problems of daily life.

4. Unitree Robots

Unitree are the first full-size general-purpose humanoid robot that can run in China. Possessing a stable gait and highly flexible movement capabilities, it is able to walk and run autonomously in complex terrains and environments.

5. Acumino Robots

Acumino delivers next-generation AI powered robot (co)workers in a fast, scalable, reliable, cost-efficient manner. Witness unmatched dexterity & ROI. Subscription based.

6. Agibot

Agibot are a Chinese robotics company creating bots for mass production.

7. EngineAI

Engine AI: The Operating System powering the Next Generation of Data & AI Applications.

Their mission is to humanise data, making it accessible to anyone, at scale. Their OS delivers exceptional quality Solutions, at breakneck SPEED, without compromising on SCALE, SCOPE or SECURITY.

8. Fourier GR-2

Fourier GRx Robot Series – Built upon the first-hand data and feedback from customers，GR-2 showcases remarkable upgrades across hardware, design, and software.

9. Robotera

Robotera is another Chinese robotics company.

10. MagicLab

MagicLab are another Chinese robotics government funded project.

11. Kepler: Forerunner K2

More than Human Form, Embodied Intelligence, Empowering the future

The Forerunner series of general-purpose humanoid robots is independently developed by Kepler Exploration Robotics and will be commercialized and mass-produced in near future. It features a highly bionic humanoid structure and motion control, with up to 40 degrees of freedom in the whole body. It serves as a valuable assistant in industrial production and a reliable partner for humanity.

12. Tesla Optimus

Tesla Optimus is a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks. Achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world. We’re hiring deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls, mechanical and general software engineers to solve some of our hardest engineering challenges.

13. Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics creates practical robotics solutions designed to tackle today’s—and tomorrow’s—toughest automation challenges.

14. PUDU D9

Pudu Robotics Unveils PUDU D9: A Full-Sized Humanoid Robot Driving Commercially Viable Embodied Intelligence

15. Leju Robotics

Open Source robot from China from Leju Robotics

It includes an SDK for sensors and controls, simulation models, an LLM interface, and some basic demos that work out-of-the-box.

16. Booster Robotics

Booster Robotics promotes productivity change by creating humanoid robot products and uniting global developers. Our early strategy is oriented towards scientific research and education scenarios.

Based on the team’s all-round experience in robots, software, chips and commercialization, they create software and hardware platforms such as humanoid robots, operating systems, and development tools to accelerate the implementation of embodied intelligence.

17. CL-1 robot by LimX

CL-1 is one of the few humanoid robots around the world that achieves dynamic stair climbing based on real-time terrain perception. As an ideal testing platform for Embodied AI, CL-1 has taken a significant step forward to become the next widely used intelligent terminal besides cars and smartphones in the future.

18. Walker S by UBTECH

Walker S, their new industrial humanoid robot features a more human-like configuration. Equipped with a comprehensive perception system, Walker S can now achieve precise and safe synchronized operations on the factory assembly line, empowering industries with AI and robotics technologies.

19. Tencent Robotics: The Five

The Five, the latest offering from Tencent Robotics X Lab. The residential robot, created as a general-purpose robot that can coexist safely and harmoniously with people, integrates core capabilities from previous generations, features four-wheels, tactile skin, and hands. Lab tests have shown that The Five can walk, transport objects, handle complex tasks, and interact with humans, according to the company. The biggest difference between The Five and previous offerings is its hybrid design of four straight legs and wheels. This design retains the obstacle-crossing ability of legged robots and the efficiency of wheeled robots, allowing the robot to move faster on flat surfaces.

20. XPENG Robotics

XPENG Robotics adheres to the principle of “independent financing and ecological development”, insists on mastering core technologies, and brings together top talents in robotics from all over the world. XPENG Robotics is now exploring a new path by introducing AI technologies into the fields of traditional motion control and autonomous navigation, and integrating automotive engineering and manufacturing systems into the robot industry.

21. PNDbotics: Adam

PNDbotics design and manufacture humanoid robots with the concepts of modulation, standardization, integration and uncompromising standard of stability. They are building humanoid robots with a highly stable actuator hardware architecture that is concise, standardized, modular, and integrated.

22. Astribot S1

Astribot is another Chinese robotics company.