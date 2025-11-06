Gaia-X Summit 2025 Marks the Next Phase in Federated and Trusted Digital Ecosystems

The event, organised in partnership with Gaia-X Hub Portugal, TICE.PT, and Porto Digital, will bring together an international consortium of policymakers, innovators, industry leaders, and researchers to demonstrate how trusted, federated digital ecosystems are evolving from conceptual frameworks into operational infrastructures supporting artificial intelligence (AI), interoperability, and cross-sector collaboration throughout Europe.

“Gaia-X has progressed from concept to large-scale implementation,” said Ulrich Ahle, CEO of Gaia-X. “At this year’s Summit, we are no longer speaking about theoretical constructs. We will demonstrate how trust, interoperability, and innovation are functioning as operational enablers — forming the technical and governance backbone for real-world digital ecosystems. These systems are already powering data spaces that foster transparent, accountable, and sovereign AI development across Europe.”

The Summit will commence with opening addresses from Catherine Jestin, Chairwoman of Gaia-X and Executive Vice President for Digital & Information Management at Airbus, Bernardo Correia, Secretary of State for Digitalisation of Portugal, and Thomas Jarzombek, Parliamentary Secretary of State at Germany’s Ministry of Digitalisation.

Their keynote interventions will outline the strategic, political, and technical direction of Gaia-X, setting the context for two days of demonstrations, case studies, and ecosystem showcases illustrating the initiative’s growing impact on Europe’s digital competitiveness and data sovereignty.

Throughout the two days, participants can explore three parallel theatres. The Tech Theatre, Economic Theatre, and Partners Theatre, which offer deep-dive sessions into the technical, economic, and strategic dimensions of Gaia-X. The Tech Theatre will feature workshops on the Danube and Loire releases, open-source innovation, and interoperability mechanisms, while the Economic Theatre, hosted by Paris Dauphine University and the Gaia-X Institute, will invite data space projects to have their economic models evaluated by leading economists. Partners Theatre will feature collaborative discussions between Gaia-X and its key partners, like Cloud Temple, deltaDAO, neusta aerospace, IRT SystemX.

“Gaia-X stands precisely at the intersection of trust and innovation,” noted Catherine Jestin. “This Summit exemplifies how openness, transparency, and shared European values are being translated into interoperable, functioning ecosystems. Our ongoing work on Dataspaces and Trust Frameworks represents the next phase — enabling individuals, industries, and public institutions to collaborate seamlessly across organisational and national boundaries, within a verifiable, trusted digital infrastructure.”

Echoing this sentiment, Thomas Jarzombek emphasized Gaia-X’s geopolitical and economic significance:

“The mission of Gaia-X has never been more relevant. By aligning companies and organisations under a common digital trust and governance model, Gaia-X contributes directly to Europe’s strategic goals of digital sovereignty and technological competitiveness. I look forward to this year’s Summit focus on AI and data sovereignty, which are essential pillars for Europe’s autonomous digital future.”

A central highlight of the 2025 programme will be the official presentation of the Gaia-X Trust Framework 3.0, the “Danube” Release, unveiled by Christoph Strnadl, CTO of Gaia-X, and Roland Fadrany, COO of Gaia-X.

This new release introduces extensibility mechanisms designed to automate compliance, governance, and interoperability across multiple sectors, domains, and geographies. By enabling dynamic adaptation to sector-specific and regional requirements, the Danube release advances Gaia-X’s core mission: the creation of scalable, federated digital ecosystems capable of secure data exchange and cross-domain trust propagation.

“ With the Danube release, establishing and maintaining trust — both within and between ecosystems — becomes an automated, standards-based process,” explained Christoph Strnadl. “Governance policies, compliance checks, and certification procedures can now be expressed and executed through machine-readable rules, enabling regional and domain-level customisation while ensuring full semantic and operational interoperability across all Gaia-X-compliant ecosystems.”

Roland Fadrany added:

“The ‘Danube’ Release marks a decisive milestone in scaling trust across domains and regions. Its architecture introduces a ‘Bring Your Own Rules’ (BYOR) paradigm, allowing ecosystems to adapt the Gaia-X Trust Framework to their own governance and compliance contexts without losing alignment with the broader federated model. This capability transforms Gaia-X from a primarily European initiative into a global reference architecture for trusted digital collaboration, spanning industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and energy.”

In essence, Gaia-X Summit 2025 will not only highlight the progress of Europe’s data infrastructure vision but also demonstrate the technical maturity of interoperability frameworks that enable cross-sector data sharing, AI training, and policy automation within a unified, sovereign digital environment, positioning Gaia-X as a cornerstone of the emerging global trusted data economy.

Highlights of the Gaia-X Summit 2025:

Gaia-X Trust Framework 3.0 – “Danube” Release: Introduction of the first extensibility mechanisms for domain and geographic expansion, allowing the automation of arbitrary ecosystem rulebooks in a technically compatible manner.

Pioneering Data Space Projects: Two strategic sectors — aerospace and nuclear — are building their digital future on the Gaia-X Trust Framework.

Gaia-X Catalogue of Catalogues: A live showcase of navigating Gaia-X-compliant ecosystems and their services currently on the market.

Portuguese Projects Spotlight: Featuring national success stories contributing to the European data ecosystem.

Gaia-X Hubs Focus: Updates from national hubs advancing regional implementation.

Tech, Economic, and Partners Theatres: interactive sessions, open-source demonstrations, and expert panels.

Visionary closing session “Eyes on Tomorrow” with Catherine Jestin and Mario Campolargo.

Register now to join a global community of policymakers, innovators, and digital leaders in Porto to experience how Digital Ecosystems in Action are shaping a trusted, intelligent, and interoperable future for Europe and beyond.