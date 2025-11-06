Labour Just Killed Off the Uber/Bolt Business – Pay-Per-Mile Poll Tax

In one swift move, the evil Labour government has disincentivised the sale of EV vehicles, killed off the taxi business, killed off the delivery business, and will contribute to increased inflation in the UK. The current Labour plans call for charging electric car drivers 3p per mile in addition to other road taxes; the venal lunatic Chancellor will make the announcement on November 26.

The Daily Squib warned about this in 2023.

Shooting yourself in the foot poll tax

The scheme, set to kick in from 2028 after a consultation, will mean the average driver faces paying an extra £250 a year whilst still being forced to pay road tax. For high mileage EV running businesses, this will mean punitive costs that will completely eviscerate their profit margins and render their business as useless.

Who will want to buy an EV now? No one.

The motor industry will also tank now because they are heavily invested in EVs. No one will want an EV, and the industry will be left with vehicles rotting on their fucking forecourts and warehouses.

Not only will the huge costs be prohibitive to own an EV, but the state will track and log every journey, adding to the surveillance state apparatus.

There is no other option now but to leave the UK for many businesses, and EV owners.

The evil Chancellor Reeves has just killed every part of any form of aspiration in the UK.

This will also result in reverse net-zero because people will be dumping their Pay-Per-Mile EVs like no business now. No point in owning one. The value of EVs are now negligible…a useless piece of fucking junk.

Prepare for hyperinflation as the huge Pay-Per-Mile costs are pushed onto the consumers by desperate businesses on the backfoot and close to going out of business altogether thanks to a greedy, evil Marxist political party called Labour.