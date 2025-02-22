17.7 C
London
Saturday, February 22, 2025
That Old Obama Birth Certificate Issue Resurfaces Once Again

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - There are renewed calls in Capitol Hill to investigate the famous Obama birth certificate again.

By Gaye Barr
Oh dear, poor old Barry, looks like he can’t get much of a break these days. There are renewed calls once again to re-investigate his birth certificate, which may finally prove that he was actually born in Kenya and not in the United States.

After two overt terms in office, and one covert term during Biden’s presidency, Obama has already been through the process of governance, and frankly, it seems a little too late to be messing with this issue again.

If fraud is found regarding the Obama birth certificate, what would be the repercussions?

