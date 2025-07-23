Former President Obama Preparing For Jail For Alleged Treason

Oh dear, poor old Barack Obama could be in real trouble here if the alleged accusations by the Trump team of treason are true. Obama could now be jailed for alleged treason.

Documents released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reveal that Obama tried to subvert the election of President Trump during the 2016 election by spreading fake dossiers claiming collusion with Russia. This level of treason usually results in a jail term, but due to Obama’s position, it may be impossible to action the treason.

Declassified Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency

Read the file here

Supporters of Obama say that the former president would not be phased about going to prison, even if it was for 30 or 40 years.

“He would have a great time there because of the thriving LGBTQP community, and he would also receive conjugal visits from Big Mike. I don’t think this Trump alleged treason BS is phasing him at all. Bring it on, is what I hear from the Barry team,” a Democrat insider revealed on Wednesday.

🚨 BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just said *TOMORROW* she is releasing more Trump-Russia 2016 Hoax Files that directly "REFUTE" Barack Hussein Obama's statement today. Holy smokes, Tulsi came ready. "We will be releasing further documents tomorrow that will REFUTE that… pic.twitter.com/lsfvHV1s8g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2025