17.7 C
London
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldFormer President Obama Preparing For Jail For Alleged Treason
World

Former President Obama Preparing For Jail For Alleged Treason

CHICAGO - USA - Declassified documents released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reveal details about alleged treason by Obama during the 2016 elections.

Daily Squib
By Jock Strap
ai
obama prison alleged treason

Oh dear, poor old Barack Obama could be in real trouble here if the alleged accusations by the Trump team of treason are true. Obama could now be jailed for alleged treason.

Documents released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reveal that Obama tried to subvert the election of President Trump during the 2016 election by spreading fake dossiers claiming collusion with Russia. This level of treason usually results in a jail term, but due to Obama’s position, it may be impossible to action the treason.

Declassified Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency

Read the file here

Supporters of Obama say that the former president would not be phased about going to prison, even if it was for 30 or 40 years.

“He would have a great time there because of the thriving LGBTQP community, and he would also receive conjugal visits from Big Mike. I don’t think this Trump alleged treason BS is phasing him at all. Bring it on, is what I hear from the Barry team,” a Democrat insider revealed on Wednesday.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
New Rocket Test Facility Will Support UK Space Sector’s Stellar Ambitions
Daily Squib
Jock Straphttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

  1. This is why I always look forward to your articles. I literally spat my entire moutful of coffee all over my wife. Looks like I’m in the dog house for awhile. lol

  2. How is Obamo gonna get out of this one? I read some of those docs and it incriminates him and his boys so bad he is going to have to spin a goddamn miracle to get outta this hole he dug for himself. Notice the lib press are all backing Obamo and gaslighting the treason.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.