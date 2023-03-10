How Obama and Biden Weaponised and Corrupted Federal Agencies and Social Media

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government proves how the Democrat Party used the FBI, Google and Twitter not only to throw elections but to threaten and politically attack their opponents.

Please play the video of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to get a full understanding of the level of corruption and weaponisation of Federal agencies as well as left-leaning Big Tech giants like Google and Twitter to not only illegally throw elections but to punish the opposition unlawfully.

On September 23, 2020, Senator Johnson and I released our first Biden investigation report. I know there’s been a lot of talk in this town about Treasury records. In that 2020 report, we made public the contents of many Treasury records. But, we didn’t stop there. We issued another report, November the 18, 2020. Our reports exposed extensive financial relationships between Hunter and James Biden and Chinese nationals connected to the communist regime. More precisely, Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese Government’s military and intelligence services. Then, Senator Johnson and I transitioned to ranking members. We hadn’t forgotten about what the partisan media, FBI and Democratic leadership did to us. So, we did what any congressional investigator worth their salt would do: We gathered even more records to prove them all wrong. We acquired authentic bank records that substantiated the findings of our previous two reports. They financially linked Hunter Biden and James Biden to entities and individuals connected with the communist Chinese regime. We also acquired business records with Hunter and James Biden’s signatures alongside those same Chinese nationals. How were they supposed to be paid? According to bank records, there were wires from companies linked to the communist regime. In three floor speeches, we made those bank records public and asked this question to our partisan detractors: Are these official bank records Russian disinformation? We also shared hundreds of pages of bank records with U.S. Attorney Weiss. He’s failed to respond. Now, as our investigation continued, whistleblowers approached my office with allegations that the FBI created an assessment in August 2020 – the same month that the FBI briefed me and Senator Johnson. According to these whistleblowers, that assessment was used by FBI Headquarters to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation. This scheme allegedly caused investigative activity then to entirely cease. It’s been further alleged to me that in September 2020 – the same month Senator Johnson and I released our first report – those FBI Headquarters personnel began placing their analysis of the credibility of reporting related to the Biden family in a restricted access sub-file. Further allegations to my office involved FBI personnel at the Washington Field Office who improperly ordered information to be closed by the FBI related to Hunter Biden’s potential criminal conduct in October 2020 – just before the election – even though it was verified or verifiable. Other whistleblower disclosures to my office make clear that the FBI has within its possession very significant, impactful and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter and James Biden. These disclosures also allege that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them. We still aren’t sure what’s been done with this information. The FBI’s track record doesn’t create much faith that the information is going to be followed up on. It’s clear to me that the Justice Department and FBI are suffering from a political infection that – if it’s not defeated – will cause the American people to no longer trust these storied institutions. It will also threaten our American way of life. Unfortunately, this story of government abuse and political treachery is scarier than fiction. It really happened. But Mr. Chairman, your committee has an opportunity to help us write the last chapter in this real-life drama. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) SOURCE

________________________________________________________________________

At the outset, it is important to recognize corrupt individuals within federal agencies are not

acting alone. They operate as vital partners of the leftwing political movement that includes

most members of the mainstream media, big tech social media giants, global institutions and foundations, Democrat Party operatives, and elected officials. As the Twitter files reveal, these actors work in concert to defeat their political opponents and promote leftwing ideology and government control over our lives. My eyes began opening to this reality with the disclosure of how the Obama administration

weaponized the IRS to harass Tea Party groups by denying them tax-exempt status. My personal knowledge and experience with agency corruption began in 2015 when I became Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. My first investigation ultimately revealed the extensive editing of then-FBI Director James

Comey’s July 5, 2016 statement that exonerated Secretary Clinton regarding her use of a private email server for official business. The edits were clearly made to downplay the seriousness of her actions. It’s important to note those partisan edits were made by the same cast of characters in the FBI that would initiate and drive the corrupt Trump-Russia collusion investigation. During our investigation of the FBI’s involvement in the Russia collusion hoax, Senator Grassley and I uncovered and made public highly partisan text messages between FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Strzok’s December 15, 2016 text, “Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned, worried, and political, they’re kicking into overdrive” has never been given the attention it deserves. In a 2022 interview with Jeff Gerth, Strzok said he now believes “that it is more likely [the leaks] came not from the CIA but from senior levels of the US government or Congress.” Who might those leakers be? Why aren’t reporters who received the leaks outraged at being fed false information, and why haven’t they blown the whistle on the leakers? Why didn’t the mainstream media robustly investigate how they were all duped? The answer is: they weren’t duped, they are complicit in creating and fostering the political turmoil our country has been experiencing over the last six years. Those leaks were a key ingredient in the most destructive political dirty trick in U.S. history: the creation and promotion of the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative. To be most effective, however, that narrative relied on coordination between government actors and the media, and the left had allies in the FBI. Unable to verify the Steele dossier, the FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million to provide

verification. By December 2016, the FBI knew they had investigated Steele’s primary subsource as a Russian spy. In the main body of the DOJ Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse, FBI official Bill Priestap is quoted saying the FBI “didn’t have any indication whatsoever” of Russian influence on the Steele dossier. Our investigation uncovered redacted footnotes that completely contradicted that statement. Why would Priestap’s false statement appear in the report but the truth be hidden in classified footnotes? Fourteen months later, in February 2018, the FBI still briefed the Senate Intelligence Committee that the dossier had validity. When the Mueller report found no evidence of collusion, the left engineered an impeachment of President Trump. The cooperation between the House Intelligence Committee and the impeachment whistleblower remains murky. Then-Chairman Adam Schiff originally denied his committee had contact with the whistleblower prior to the filing of the complaint — a claim Schiff later attempted to walk back. The genesis of the impeachment saga has yet to be fully investigated. It needs to be. Prior to the impeachment proceedings, Hunter Biden’s obvious conflicts of interest in Ukraine became public and we began investigating. We didn’t target Joe and Hunter Biden, their actions demanded it. On December 9, 2019, the FBI issued a grand jury subpoena and took possession of Hunter

Biden’s laptop from John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer shop owner in Wilmington, Delaware. As the FBI left his shop with the laptop, Mr. Mac Isaac recalled one agent saying, “It is our

experience that nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things.” That

statement was the opening salvo in a coordinated effort over the next ten months to sabotage any public revelation of Hunter Biden’s laptop or any wrongdoing connected to the Bidens. Senator Grassley has provided a number of examples of that sabotage, and we will release a report that goes into far greater detail than we had time for today. When available, I hope everyone will read it. Perhaps the most egregious and effective act of sabotage against the truth, was the public letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials that claimed the laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” That letter itself was an information operation that interfered with and impacted the 2020 presidential election to a far greater extent than anything Russia ever could have hoped to achieve. Each of those intelligence officials needs to be interviewed to determine how that letter was masterminded.washington d.c. – usa – Senator Ron Johnson SOURCE