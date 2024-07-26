WW3: 10 Reasons Why Dead Duck President Biden Endangers Globe

Now that the already floundering Joe Biden is a bona fide dead duck president, the globe is in even more serious danger as the West’s enemies mobilise, utilising the time of weakness for their benefit before the November US election.

1. Joint Military Escalation

Recently, the United States and Canada intercepted Russian Tu-95 and Chinese H-6 bombers in international airspace near Alaska. This incident was the first of its kind, marking a significant joint military exercise between Russia and China in the Arctic. This manoeuvre signifies a bold escalation and an apparent test of U.S. defences, highlighting the growing military cooperation between these two major powers. This cooperation in a strategically sensitive region indicates a coordinated effort to challenge U.S. influence and military readiness.

2. Arctic Tensions

The Arctic is becoming a flashpoint for geopolitical tensions. In May 2019, then U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised Russia’s “illegitimate claims” in the Arctic and warned China against leveraging its self-proclaimed status as a near-Arctic power to assert dominance. The Pentagon’s 2024 Arctic security report, released just before the recent escalation, highlighted enhanced Sino-Russian cooperation and warned of Russia’s capabilities to disrupt GPS satellites. These developments underscore the strategic importance of the Arctic and the potential for conflict as global powers vie for control over this resource-rich region.

3. Leadership Weakness

President Biden is not and was never fit to serve, creating a leadership vacuum in the White House. This terrible predicament certainly emboldens enemies like Russia and China to push the boundaries of U.S. deterrence. The lack of strong and decisive leadership from a dead duck president Biden is an opportunity for these countries to expand their influence and challenge U.S. interests without fear of significant repercussions. This scenario increases the risk of miscalculation and unintended escalation in multiple global theatres, including Eastern Europe and the South China Sea.

4. European Threats

Russia’s conventional and hybrid threats to U.S. allies in Europe are intensifying. Recently, fragments of Russian kamikaze drones were found in Romania, a spillover from Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Izmail port. Additionally, French police arrested a Russian chef conspiring with the FSB to sabotage the Paris Olympics. These incidents highlight Russia’s multifaceted approach to destabilise Europe, using both military aggression and covert operations. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the spillover effects into neighbouring countries demonstrate Russia’s willingness to test NATO’s resolve and readiness.

5. South China Sea Tensions

In the South China Sea, despite a fragile truce with the Philippines, China’s aggressive territorial claims remain a significant threat. Beijing’s maritime boundary revisionism and suspension of arms control talks with the U.S. over military support for Taiwan exacerbate tensions. China continues to modernise its nuclear arsenal and increase its military capabilities. Taiwan’s Han Kuang war games, which simulate a Chinese invasion, further strain relations and raise the risk of military confrontation. The U.S.’s inability to curb China’s assertive actions in the region signals a failure to maintain peace and stability in this critical area.

6. Failed Deterrence

The U.S. has struggled to effectively deter the parallel aggressions of Russia and China. Despite warnings and sanctions, these countries have continued their aggressive actions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing in April 2024 emphasised potential U.S. punishments for China’s support of Russia in Ukraine. However, these threats have only resulted in minor setbacks, with Russia-China trade slightly declining but not significantly impacted. The persistent strategic and economic cooperation between Russia and China demonstrates the limitations of U.S. deterrence efforts and the challenge of enforcing international norms.

7. Ongoing Military Drills

Provocative military exercises involving Russia and China have become increasingly common. In March, Russia, China, and Iran conducted maritime drills in the Gulf of Oman, showcasing advanced anti-ship cruise missiles. China’s Eagle Assault exercise with Belarus simulated the capture of a Polish airport, indicating preparations for future conflicts in Europe. These drills highlight the deepening military collaboration between these countries and their readiness to confront Western powers. The growing frequency and scale of these exercises raise the risk of miscalculation and unintentional escalation.

8. War Preparations

Both Russia and China are preparing for inevitable large-scale conflicts. Russia’s victories in Ukraine indicate that its military campaigns are far from over. Britain’s Chief of the General Staff General Sir Roly Walker warned that Russia would seek revenge, especially if it loses in Ukraine, and that the U.K. must be ready for global war in three years time or less. Meanwhile, China is stockpiling essential resources, such as agricultural products and strategic materials, indicating preparations for a prolonged trade war or even a military conflict. These actions suggest that both countries are positioning themselves for sustained confrontations with the U.S. and its allies.

9. Historical Parallels

Historical examples provide cautionary tales about underestimating adversaries. Germany’s invasion of Belgium in 1914 and Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 were based on false assumptions about Western responses. These miscalculations led to world wars with devastating consequences. Similarly, the current weakness of the U.S. presidency will no doubt encourage Russia and China to test U.S. resolve, leading to grave consequences on a global level.

10. High Risk of Conflict

The combination of lame dead duck President Biden’s weakness and the unpredictability of a potential Trump re-election could create a volatile global environment. Enemies of NATO and the West will invariably be tempted to exploit this period of uncertainty to achieve strategic gains. The high risk of escalation of conflict increases daily as these nations test U.S. boundaries and resolve. In the lead-up to the November elections and their aftermath, cautious intervention is required to prevent unintended escalations. Without proactive steps, the world could face a new era of heightened conflicts and even the escalation of the world war to spread to even more countries.