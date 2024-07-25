What’s Up With the Football Crazy Manchester Police?

Not sure what is going on here, but it looks like some members of the Manchester police like to a play a little football sometimes with people’s heads during their shifts.

Basically tried to crush his skull in while that woman is using a taser for recording it. pic.twitter.com/OGYZnND58l — Walid Arsenal (@1Walid1) July 24, 2024

An armed police officer was filmed seemingly enjoying some much-needed football practice with a man’s head during an incident at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police said officers sometimes need to “let off some steam” such are the “vagaries of the stressful job”.

A spokesman for the force said it “acknowledged concerns” regarding the conduct of the officers and would be assessing the football crazy policeman’s conduct during duty.

“This was not the Euro 24 football tournament but Manchester Airport. He should have contained himself a little whilst on duty,” Superintendent Al Splittyer Hayed, told the Sun.

A police officer has been removed from operational duties, Manchester police confirmed on Wednesday night.