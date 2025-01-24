17.7 C
London
Saturday, January 25, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldShould Trump Pardon Imprisoned Policeman Derek Chauvin?
World

Should Trump Pardon Imprisoned Policeman Derek Chauvin?

ST. PAUL - MINNESOTA - Should President Trump pardon wrongfully imprisoned former policeman Derek Chauvin, who was just doing his job?

Daily Squib
By Jean Poole
ai
Saint George de Floyd Derek Chauvin
Saint George de Floyd

We’re not going to go into the myriad of details about the wrongful arrest and imprisonment of Derek Chauvin, but in all reality, here was a man simply trying to do his job and was made a scapegoat. Evidence has come to light that the man trying to avoid arrest was seriously intoxicated with some heavy drugs that would have affected his ability to function. Sure, what Chauvin did during the arrest was not very nice, it was not pleasant, but police work is not pleasant, it’s kind of nasty.

An autopsy on George Floyd revealed that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation, as were claimed in the politically motivated court case.

George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered.

Chauvin’s sentence was certainly excessive and politically motivated, but unfortunately that is what happens when the cameras are rolling and Democrat politicians influence the court proceedings.

Legally, Trump could indeed pardon Derek Chauvin for his federal conviction related to violating Floyd’s civil rights, as the U.S. Constitution grants presidents authority over federal pardons. Chauvin’s wrongful state conviction for second-degree murder in Minnesota lies outside Trump’s reach, though, as it requires state-level action.

Keep taking the knee folks, nothing will be done, you don’t need to worry now.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
Prepare For Almighty Woke Backlash to Trump Resumption of Sanity
Next article
Forget Brexit – Farage Nephew in Upskirtit Fiasco
Daily Squib
Jean Poolehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.