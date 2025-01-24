Should Trump Pardon Imprisoned Policeman Derek Chauvin?

We’re not going to go into the myriad of details about the wrongful arrest and imprisonment of Derek Chauvin, but in all reality, here was a man simply trying to do his job and was made a scapegoat. Evidence has come to light that the man trying to avoid arrest was seriously intoxicated with some heavy drugs that would have affected his ability to function. Sure, what Chauvin did during the arrest was not very nice, it was not pleasant, but police work is not pleasant, it’s kind of nasty.

An autopsy on George Floyd revealed that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation, as were claimed in the politically motivated court case.

George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered.

Chauvin’s sentence was certainly excessive and politically motivated, but unfortunately that is what happens when the cameras are rolling and Democrat politicians influence the court proceedings.

Legally, Trump could indeed pardon Derek Chauvin for his federal conviction related to violating Floyd’s civil rights, as the U.S. Constitution grants presidents authority over federal pardons. Chauvin’s wrongful state conviction for second-degree murder in Minnesota lies outside Trump’s reach, though, as it requires state-level action.

Keep taking the knee folks, nothing will be done, you don’t need to worry now.