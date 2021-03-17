Autopsy: George Floyd Died From Fentanyl and Blocked Arteries Not Cop’s Knee

MINNEAPOLIS - USA - An autopsy on career criminal George Floyd reveals police officer Derek Chauvin was not cause of death.

Before police officer Derek Chauvin even put his knee on George Floyd, the criminal was recorded saying he could not breathe and foaming at the mouth. The amount of Fentanyl in Floyd’s system was so high it was already causing him shortness of breath, and he was panicking.

He did not want to be arrested and his aggravated state was already causing the blood flow to his heart to be cut off. Compounded with the huge amount of Fentanyl in his blood that could down an elephant, the medical evidence conclusively reveals that Chauvin was not the cause of the death of the convict.

The initial autopsy of George Floyd on May 29 “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxiation,” and that “potential intoxicants” and pre-existing cardiovascular disease “likely contributed to his death.”

Although the video of Chauvin putting his knee on Floyd to stop him fleeing initially looked shocking, the autopsy did not reveal any bruising on Floyd’s neck or body. Clean as a whistle.

It was only after the insistence of the Floyd family and race activists that the original autopsy findings were changed to implicate the police officer as the cause of death on June 1.

The truth is Floyd died when his heart stopped. The autopsy revealed he was already suffering from an enlarged heart with constricted arteries, one of five of which was 90% blocked and two others were 75% blocked.

The autopsy subsequently found heavy concentrations of Fentanyl in Floyd’s system and traces of methamphetamines. If Floyd had collapsed and died in the street while being wrested into the squad car, his death would have been attributed to a drug overdose and a bad heart.

Officer Derek Chauvin could not have known of Floyd’s severe heart problem, his deadly Fentanyl dosage, or his blocked arteries. All he knew was he was apprehending a 6’7 heavyset man resisting arrest who could not be controlled earlier by two officers. In this respect, Chauvin was conducting regular police procedure in restraining this unruly person, who refused to sit in the squad car.

George Floyd’s Criminal Past

George Floyd moved to Minneapolis in 2014 after being released from prison in Houston, Texas following an arrest for aggravated robbery

On May 25, 2020, Floyd was arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store in Minneapolis

He was under the influence of fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of arrest

Floyd has more than a decade-old criminal history at the time of the arrest and went to jail at least 5 times

George Floyd was the ringleader of a violent home invasion

He pleaded guilty to entering a woman’s home, pointing a gun at her stomach and searching the home for drugs and money, according to court records

Floyd was sentenced to 10 months in state jail for possession of cocaine in a December 2005 arrest

He had previously been sentenced to eight months for the same offence, stemming from an October 2002 arrest

Floyd was arrested in 2002 for criminal trespassing and served 30 days in jail

He had another stint for a theft in August 1998

Floyd along with another suspect posed as a worker for the local water department wearing a blue uniform in order to enter a woman’s house. When the woman retaliated a Ford Explorer pulled up to the home and five other males exited the car and went up to the front door.