Brexit Betrayal Begins as Comrade Starmer to Give EU Britain's Fish
Brexit Betrayal Begins as Comrade Starmer to Give EU Britain's Fish

MANCHESTER - England - Comrade Starmer is to begin the Brexit Betrayal of Britain by giving EU more fishing rights in UK waters.

By Mr. Charrington
french fishing rights Brexit Betrayal
Merci for your fish Rosbif!

Comrade Starmer is set to begin his much touted EU Reset (Brexit Betrayal) deal by giving away Britain’s fishing rights in our own waters to the EU, thus losing over £800 million per annum.

comrade keir starmer soviet labour Comrade Starmer Give Up Your Wealth 10-year communist plan soviet britain comrade starmer
Comrade Keir Starmer, Labour

Because of Brexit, English fishing vessels had 120,000 tonnes more quota a year than we would have had as members of the EU, but this will all be lost when Comrade Starmer betrays Britain and Brexit for ‘ever closer union’ with the EU.

Brexit Betrayal is Ongoing

Despite the so-called Brexit, Britain is still under the control of many EU regulations and directives, as well as the ECHR and ECJ. Because of Comrade Starmer, Britain will have to incorporate even more EU regulations and the real controllers of the EU in Berlin want to turn the British prime minister’s proposed security pact into a Brexit mega deal, including agricultural rules.

EU regulations will also impact all new road vehicles in the UK, which will all have to be fitted with ISA speed limiters. Labour have welcomed this and have already incorporated the EU law which came into effect on July 7, 2024. Manufacturers selling cars across the continent have shown no sign of wanting to provide ISA-free variants for UK buyers.

Within a few years of Keir Starmer bending the knee to the EU, there will be talk about rejoining fully because Britain will have already integrated many of the EU’s laws anyway. The EU will then demand that for reintegration, the UK will have to ditch the Pound Sterling and incorporate the Euro currency.

