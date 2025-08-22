17.7 C
London
Friday, August 22, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldALERT! Someone Has Defiled and Vandalised Comrade Starmer's Office
World

ALERT! Someone Has Defiled and Vandalised Comrade Starmer’s Office

LONDON - England - URGENT! Someone or some people have vandalised Comrade Starmer's office. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be found and brought to justice.

Daily Squib
By Apparatchik 34009-4
ai
comrade starmer st george flags Starmer's office

THIS IS AN EMERGENCY ALERT FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN

Someone or a group of brigands have entered Comrade Starmer’s office at Number 10 Red Downing Street and defiled the place with banned flags that are not permitted in the PRSB.

The vandals also painted a depiction of the banned flag on Comrade Starmer’s forehead while he was listening to a broadcast about his upcoming orders from Brussels.

The Big State will not tolerate such things as nationalism of past historic relics, or concepts like sovereignty. These are deemed as relics of the past imperialistic, capitalist democracies, which are now banned in the PRSB.

Our teams of Stasi agents are now investigating this sordid affair, and whoever is responsible for this outrage will be publicly hanged in Red Parliament Square.

If any of you vile Prole scum find the person who did this, you will be rewarded with double-plus good extra sugar rations of at least 0.003 grams per annum and a box of used, perforated condoms to use at your pleasure.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
The Kremlin Waltz of Death: Trump, Lavrov, and the Bleeding Carcass of Ukraine
Daily Squib
Apparatchik 34009-4https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.