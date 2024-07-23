What a Difference a Day Makes: Democrats Energised by Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris’s first rally speech in Milwaukee showed a remarkable change in energy and hope for the beleaguered Democrat Party, as the Vice President and candidate for the presidency was cheered on by a raucous crowd of Democrat worshippers. The energy Harris brought to the event was in stark contrast to Joe Biden’s mumbling low-energy efforts resembling a creaking rotting corpse. The Democrats energised by Kamala Harris are on a one way rollercoaster ride to a certain election win.

The Democrats now have hope, and Kamala has stepped up to the game, energising the female vote along with the progressive, inclusive vote.

Donald Trump’s team will no doubt be watching all of this and planning their next strategic action, but in all honesty, with the Democrat ballot stuffing, and postal vote fraud that is rampant in most states, he now has effectively lost the election already. Trump may have dodged the Democrat bullet once, but when it comes to election fraud, along with mass censorship from the likes of Google and Facebook plus most Big Tech controllers, as well as the Democrat controlled media in America, he has little chance of beating that level of bias and corruption. When the entire mechanism of Federal and state government, judicial system, Secret Service, FBI, CIA and media are in the Democrat Party’s pocket, what possible chance can anyone have against that level of control?

Democrat Party Election Technique: Ballot harvesting and postal vote fraud

47 states have the option of early in person voting

No ID is required to vote in the US elections, and some people can vote as many times as they want, unlike the UK where to vote one needs valid ID

The earliest state allows you to vote 50 DAYS BEFORE the election i.e. last week of September

Average is 27 days before

In addition, anyone can request a postal ballot, including illegal immigrants

Most states allow these to be lodged from 45 working days before election day, i.e. Sept 15

Paid Democrat operatives on the ground start pounding pavement in September, getting as many as possible to vote early

Financial incentives are offered by Democrat operatives to voters for their positive Democrat postal votes

Often by mid-October the race is already over. Unless it is super close, so much of the lead will have already been “banked” it will be impossible to overturn

Hundreds of thousands of deceased people, and millions of partially completed votes, along with illegal immigrants’ votes are accepted by Democrat controlled states

The Democrat Party utilises an organised system of Ballot Harvesting which ensures their candidates win elections

To this end, it is almost a certainty that along with a rejuvenated Democrat voter base, the campaign is firmly in the bag already for Kamala Harris. Trump just got sucker punched by a second bullet, but this time he won’t recover, whichever way he moves his head.