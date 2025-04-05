17.7 C
New Kawasaki CORLEO Four-legged Robot People Can Ride

OSAKA - Japan - Kawasaki Heavy Industries introduces the CORLEO, a groundbreaking hydrogen-powered, four-legged robotic vehicle designed for human riders, at the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

By Tech. Ed

At the Osaka Kansai Expo, Kawasaki showcased its latest conceptual personal mobility device, the CORLEO, exploring the future of mobility.

As a concept model for 2050, the CORLEO combines innovative design and functionality, reimagining the essence of mobility and opening new possibilities for future transportation systems.

This innovative robot, with motorcycle engineering, aims to redefine off-road mobility while prioritizing sustainability.

The CORLEO is powered by a 150cc 20 horsepower hydrogen engine that generates electricity to drive motors in each of its four legs. Hydrogen is supplied from a rear-mounted canister with a distance projection of 150 miles.

Each leg features two separate rubber hooves, designed to absorb uneven terrain and provide non-slip stability on surfaces like grass, gravel, and rocky paths.

The rear legs move independently of the front legs, absorbing shocks during walking or running, while the rider maintains a forward-leaning posture for better visibility when navigating obstacles like steps.

Riders control the CORLEO by shifting their centre of gravity, detected through sensors in the foot pegs and handlebars. The stirrups are adjustable for optimal positioning, and an onboard display provides real-time navigation and posture feedback, making the ride intuitive and user-friendly.

This design not only caters to thrill-seekers but also holds potential for accessibility, offering a new mobility solution for individuals with disabilities.

The CORLEO draws inspiration from sci-fi concepts like the “Mechanical Horse,” a trope seen in media such as Mazinger Z and Star Wars (e.g., General Grievous’ Tsmeu-6 Bike).

However, Kawasaki’s creation is grounded in practical innovation, aiming to combine the charm of equestrian activities with cutting-edge technology.

Trekking for lazy people?

