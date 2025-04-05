Sanitising the Internet – World Economic Forum – Cyber Pandemic

Everything in the modern world is linked to the internet. Imagine if the internet was incapacitated completely for a period of time or infinitely. Suddenly, the global information system linking billions of humans would be gone. It is now almost a certainty that a Cyber Pandemic will materialise soon.

This can happen, and with multiples of threats from hackers, and organised criminal gangs who are tech savvy, the internet could be completely taken offline causing societal mayhem and chaos.

In July 2025, the WEF will conduct a live simulation that will reproduce this very event. This simulation for a Cyber Pandemic, is similar to the exercise the WEF conducted before the Coronovirus Pandemic.

Supply chain vulnerabilities are emerging as the top ecosystem cyber risk

Of large organizations, 54% identified supply chain

challenges as the biggest barrier to achieving cyber

resilience. The increasing complexity of supply

chains, coupled with a lack of visibility and oversight

into the security levels of suppliers, has emerged as

the leading cybersecurity risk for organizations.

Key concerns include software vulnerabilities

introduced by third parties and propagation of

cyberattacks throughout the ecosystem.

Geopolitical tensions shape cybersecurity strategy

Nearly 60% of organizations state that geopolitical tensions have affected their cybersecurity strategy. Geopolitical turmoil has also affected the perception of risks, with one in three CEOs citing cyber espionage and loss of sensitive information/intellectual property (IP) theft as their top concern, while 45% of cyber leaders are concerned about disruption of operations and business processes

Rapid adoption of AI introduces new vulnerabilities

While 66% of organizations expect AI to have the

most significant impact on cybersecurity in the year

to come, only 37% report having processes in place

to assess the security of AI tools before deployment.

This reveals the paradox of the gap between the

recognition of AI-driven cybersecurity risks and the

rapid implementation of AI without the necessary

security safeguards to ensure cyber resilience.

Generative AI is augmenting cybercriminal capabilities,

contributing to an uptick in social engineering attacks

Some 72% of respondents report an increase

in organizational cyber risks, with ransomware

remaining a top concern. Nearly 47% of

organizations cite adversarial advances powered

by generative AI (GenAI) as their primary concern, enabling more sophisticated and scalable attacks. In 2024 there was a sharp increase in phishing and social engineering attacks, with 42% of organizations reporting such incidents.

The challenge for the year ahead

The 2025 report finds that a series of compounding

factors are driving an escalating complexity in the

cyber landscape:

Geopolitical tensions are contributing to a

more uncertain environment. Increased integration and dependence on more

complex supply chains are leading to a more

opaque and unpredictable risk landscape. The rapid adoption of emerging technologies

is contributing to new vulnerabilities and new threats.

Meanwhile, the proliferation of international

regulatory requirements adds an additional

compliance burden for organizations. All of these

challenges are compounded by a widening skills

gap, further complicating the ability to manage

cyber risks effectively.

Together, these factors drive increasing complexity

and unpredictability in the cyber landscape,

which affects organizations in many ways. First,

it drives inequity throughout the cyber ecosystem,

undermining resilience by creating a divide between

those organizations that have the resources to

adapt and those that do not and subsequently

fall behind. This affects the resilience of the

ecosystem, because many larger and more

mature organizations typically depend on extensive

networks of smaller, often less-mature suppliers,

and any incident affecting them could also impact

the entire supply chain. Second, it drives greater

demand for more specialist skills in cybersecurity,

further exacerbating the skills gap. Keeping up

with technological advances requires more specific

skills that are in greater demand in the cyber

skills market. At the same time, complexity puts

increasing pressure on often already stretched

cybersecurity teams.

These challenges demand a comprehensive reevaluation

of cyber strategies at the organizationaland

ecosystem level to address the complexity that

has become inherent in the cyber landscape.7

A broader understanding of cyber risk is necessary

that goes beyond mere “IT” and considers cyber

from an overall business risk perspective

“The rapid advancements and increasing adoption of digital

platforms globally is matched by an equally evolving cyberthreat

landscape. Cybercrime today is increasing not just in scale but also in

sophistication. As our digital footprints widen, so does the potential

attack surface for nefarious actors. It is essential that we work together

to address this growing menace. The borderless nature of the internet

necessitates collaboration across various jurisdictional limitations to

ensure that threat actors have no safe haven for their evil activities.”

Ivan John E. Uy, Secretary of Information and Communications

Technology of the Philippines

Cyberattackers are adopting new tools to increase

the effectiveness and scope of familiar forms of

attack, such as ransomware and business email

compromise (BEC). GenAI tools are lowering

the cost of the phishing and social engineering

campaigns that give attackers access to

organizations. Therefore, while the core character

of cyberattacks has remained stable, organizations

may need to place additional emphasis on

protecting themselves against well-developed

phishing and cyber-fraud campaigns.

Cybercrime-as-a-Service (CaaS) platforms

continue to be a dominant and rapidly growing

business model in the criminal landscape, allowing

individuals or groups without technical expertise to

engage in illicit online activities by purchasing the

necessary tools and support.

This model, which is already well established

among criminal groups,has progressively been

adopted in other areas of cybercrime, such

as AI-enhanced phishing attacks.

These platforms present a challenge, as they remove

the barriers for entry into cybercriminal activities.

While progress has been made in dismantling

some of the platforms, enforcement efforts remain

inconsistent as CaaS platforms continue to thrive.

The convergence of cybercrime and organized crime groups

The surge in the volume and value of cyber-enabled

fraud has attracted “traditionally” violent organized

crime groups into the cybercrime market. The

interaction of organized cybercrime with organized

violent crime groups is changing the nature of

cybercrime and greatly increasing their social impact.

This is perhaps most starkly shown by the trafficking

of more than 220,000 people to forcibly work in online

scam-farms in South-East Asia.10 With such farms

engaging in the harvesting of data, disinformation and

social engineering to name a few capabilities, they are

essentially becoming “criminal service providers”.

According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, scammers

have siphoned away more than $1 trillion globally in

the past year, costing certain countries losses of more

than 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP).12

The entry of traditional organized crime groups

into the cybercrime arena changes the character

of the criminal market. Organized crime groups

are accustomed to causing physical harm and are

arguably less concerned about the risk created by

attacking critical social services such as medical

services.13 When this cultural change is paired with

the scale provided by CaaS platforms, the range

of organizations that could be targeted by attacks

such as ransomware becomes wider.

“Cybercrime has persistently evolved alongside the threat landscape,

and its reach extends beyond financial loss, becoming a disruptive force

that threatens our societies. We must remain vigilant and collaborate

across sectors to safeguard the future of our digital world. Cybercrime’s

impact is far-reaching – it can halt operations, undermine confidence

and permeate to our operational technology and critical infrastructure.

In the year ahead, we must prioritize not only defence but proactive and

systemic disruption of these criminal networks as part of our collective

effort to ensure cyber resilience and protect our digital future.”

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Fortinet

AI as a catalyst of cybercrime

GenAI tools are reshaping the cybercrime

landscape by enabling criminals to refine their

methods, and automate and personalize their

techniques. With 47% of organizations citing their

top concern surrounding GenAI as the advance

of adversarial capabilities, cybercriminals are

harnessing the efficiency of AI to automate and

personalize deceptive communications. Some

42% of organizations experienced a successful

social engineering attack in the past year, a number

that can only increase with advances and the

malicious adoption of AI.

“With emerging technologies reshaping the landscape, cyber is no longer

limited to the CIA triad: confidentiality, integrity and availability of information.

Cybersecurity now encompasses human safety and needs to address the

real risk to people’s lives when a system is attacked or compromised.”

Bushra AlBlooshi, Director of Cybersecurity Governance Risk Management

Department, Dubai Electronic Security Centre

Escalating geopolitical tensions and increasingly

sophisticated cyberthreats pose significant risks to critical infrastructure, which depends on networks of interconnected devices and legacy systems. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine exemplifies these vulnerabilities, with critical sectors such as energy, telecommunications, water and heating repeatedly targeted by both cyber and physical attacks.16

These attacks often focus on disrupting control

systems and compromising data, highlighting the

critical risks associated with operational technology

(OT). As cyberthreats continue to evolve, they

not only threaten system functionality but also

jeopardize human safety, increasing the severity and

consequences of disruptions to vital infrastructure.

Some critical, high-risk areas to monitor are:

Water facilities

Cyberattacks on water facilities pose significant

risks to public safety, infrastructure and national

security. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure

Security Agency (CISA) of the United States

outlined these risks in a toolkit, emphasizing the

vulnerabilities in OT systems used in water facilities, such as remote access points and outdated software.17 Cybercriminals can exploit these weaknesses to disrupt water-treatment processes, causing potential contamination, loss of service or

other hazardous consequences. A notable example

of these threats occurred in October 2024, when a

cyberattack targeted the largest water utility in the

United States, disrupting operations and raising

alarms about the security of critical infrastructure.18

Biosecurity

Rapid technological advances have redefined the

biological threat landscape, with biosecurity coming

to the forefront. The World Health Organization (WHO)

has warned that advances in artificial intelligence,

cyberattacks and genetic engineering could pose

potentially catastrophic risks to global biosecurity.19

A 2024 WHO report highlighted several ways in

which cyberthreats could compromise biosecurity,

including accessing sensitive data or research,

disruption of laboratory security systems, theft or

sabotage of biosecurity-relevant information and

espionage for competitive or harmful objectives.20

Furthermore, cyberattacks could incapacitate

essential laboratory systems, interrupting operations

and causing loss of data integrity, which would

delay critical research or compromise safety

protocols. Over the course of 2024, two laboratories

were targeted in South Africa and the United

Kingdom.21 These vulnerabilities underscore the

need for advanced cybersecurity measures in

biosecurity strategies to address these growing risks.

Simultaneously, the sensitive nature of genomic data poses new risks due to its unique qualities, such as the ability to identify individuals and reveal their familial ties.22 These characteristics expose genomic data to threats such as reidentification from seemingly anonymous datasets, unauthorized access leading to

privacy violations and potential misuse. The breach of a genetic-testing company in late 2023 that exposed the data of nearly 7 million people

has already trained the spotlight on these risks.

Escalating complexities in cyberspace

challenge ecosystem cyber resilience

and expose gaps in preparedness

The increasing complexity of cyberspace presents

a profound challenge to achieving cyber resilience,

exacerbating inequities that leave less-resourced

organizations vulnerable. Geopolitical tensions

are prompting organizations to re-evaluate their

strategies, balancing security concerns with global

operations. Such tensions often drive targeted

attacks, as state-sponsored actors exploit

vulnerabilities for espionage and disruption. This

dynamic landscape requires adaptive strategies

that account for shifting global risks and supply

chain dependencies.

At the same time, the growing sophistication of

cybercriminals remains a persistent challenge. AI

enhanced tactics, Ransomware-as-a-Service and

advanced social engineering methods enable threat

actors to outpace traditional defences. Addressing

these evolving threats demands not only advanced

technological solutions but also cross-sector

collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Despite these obstacles, there is cause for cautious

optimism. Organizations that embrace proactive risk

management, prioritize collaborative approaches

across ecosystems and invest in scalable, equitable

solutions can help reduce disparities. Addressing

systemic vulnerabilities – such as supply chain

dependencies and skill shortages – will be essential

to promoting a resilient digital ecosystem.

Ultimately, overcoming today’s challenges requires

not just technological innovation but a shift in

perspective. Cyber resilience must be recognized

as a collective responsibility, with organizations of all

sizes working together to fortify the interconnected

networks that underpin the digital economy. Further,

there is a need for decisive leadership action

to prioritize cybersecurity among and between

organizations; beyond technical indicators, robust

criteria rooted in the economic implications of cyber

insecurity will be required. A united leadership team,

in which business and cyber leaders see eye to eye

on the cyber risks facing the organization, is critical

to navigating growing cyber complexity.

https://reports.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Global_Cybersecurity_Outlook_2025.pdf