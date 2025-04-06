Ukraine Needs to Keep On Brave Fight Despite Trump and Putin Intransigence

The brave Ukrainians are going through hell, and as Churchill said, when you’re going through hell — keep going. With little or no help from the hapless EU, and the bankrupt UK under a socialist Labour government, Ukraine is pretty much on its own. The USA under Trump is now solely concerned with their own insular problems, not realising that the global picture affects all things, including the USA. By turning inward, America endangers itself further. Vladimir Putin will not stop, he is a robotic chess master, and he not only looks at the geopolitical picture, but every tiny nuance and detail. Once Putin takes the entirety of the Balkans, the Russian plan is to take the Nordic and Scandinavian countries. Putin already owns Hungary, and many of the former Soviet countries are willing to let Russia back to control them. The rest of Western Europe will be on the cards, but it may take prolonged fighting for decades to achieve the Russian goal of taking the entire continent. Trump, is being played by Putin, much like a puppeteer plays with a puppet, and it is unfortunate that Trump, and his insularism as well as misguided belief in evangelical Christian doctrines is a precursor to the advent of prolonged war in the region. The poor people of Ukraine are now in hell. They were disarmed by the Obama regime, and had all military deterrents taken away, and now the world is on the cusp of a major war that seems to be fought not only militarily but economically, as well as ideologically on the internet. The good thing about the internet is that it is a buffer for physical violence. People and groups dispute and fight with their minds on the internet, and governments monitor groups and threats on the internet so they can be arrested before they commit real-world violence. The internet can only go so far, though, and eventually the vitriol and hatred will spill out into the physical world. If one looks at the internet as a pressure cooker, if the steam valve is blocked, the incremental increase in pressure levels will lead to a large explosion. That’s what we call World War III. Bring China into the mix, and we will have some interesting points of contention to deal with. Why no mention of the UK in these matters? Well, with little or no military left, and run by socialist idiots more concerned with virtue signalling and woke Net Zero issues, the UK has minimal chances of survival in a global war. Net Zero will not only bankrupt Britain, but it will disarm it completely during the coming conflict. In World War I and II, Britain was Great, it had an Empire still. Today, it has nothing. The Chagos Island giveaway by Starmer is a good example of this idiocy, and it is certain if Argentina invades the Falklands, Starmer will not do a Maggie, he will send a few planes to evacuate the Brits on the island and abandon the place. Even if there is a slight increase in funds for the British military, this is too little, too late. Successive governments have neglected Britain’s defence spending, and increasing now by fractions is nothing but virtue signalling by Starmer to Trump, who did not go easy on the UK with tariffs anyway. In war, a Labour government of appeasers and cowards never wins, and this is why if there is a global conflict right now, the UK would be erased forthwith. As for Ukraine, they have been brave, they fought to the last man, because they were the frontline to a conflict that will escalate exponentially. It’s impossible to stop the sheer volume of amphetamine doped Russian conscripts, however poorly they are armed. They just keep coming, and coming. Eventually, your machine guns overheat, and you run out of ammo. The Russian orcs are selfless robotic drugged up fiends brainwashed to go forward into bullets. They cannot be stopped, not without massive NATO funding and arms, and the United States coffers. The Russian orcs have already been promised Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Rome. Their appetite will not be sated otherwise. They will rape and loot those countries and enjoy doing so with the utmost gusto. Pillaging Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, raping the women and parading their loot in their trucks in the streets. If Ukraine is allowed to fall, the rest is easy for Putin. It’s a done deal.