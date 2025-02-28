17.7 C
London
Friday, February 28, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldChagos Islands Could be Kept by UK Forever - Why Pay to...
World

Chagos Islands Could be Kept by UK Forever – Why Pay to Give Something UK Owns Away?

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - It makes no logical sense to give away your own sovereign Chagos Islands territory and pay billions to give it away.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
ai
Depositphotos_535256940_S Chagos Islands

If you own something outright already, why on earth would you give it away and then pay billions to someone else in the process? It makes no logical sense, and in the “Art of the Deal” it’s a minus sum deal.

The Chagos Islands are owned fully by the UK, and there is absolutely no reason whatsoever to give our sovereign territory to Mauritius. The cost of giving away the islands would be £56 billion. The British Labour government might as well take that money to a landfill and burn it. It’s as if Britain is not on the brink of a recession and bankrupt.

None of this makes any sense, and Starmer visiting Trump the other day in Washington and the US president agreeing that the UK should give away British sovereign land to someone else who is in line with China is insanity. Maybe Starmer stuck a few magic mushrooms in Trump’s Diet Coke?

There is absolutely no logical or sane sense in completing such a terrible deal – zero, minus 100 billion, trillion gazillions. None whatsoever, and if Trump and his team don’t stump this deal, the guy is stupider than we thought.

The American military base on Diego Garcia is a hugely strategic Indo-Pacific territory, and to have the Mauritian government effectively own that base is a serious risk to national security that would put the US armed forces in harms way if any conflict arises globally.

The CCP affiliated Chinese judge Xue Hanqin who officiated this awful deal with the UK government has the interests of China in line, and definitely not those of the UK and USA.

The UK has the right to keep its sovereign territory forever and if it wants to sell it off, sell it to the Americans — not PAY to give it away to the fucking corrupt Mauritius who are hand in glove in with the Chinese Communist Party and People’s Liberation Army.

Get some fucking LOGIC!

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Buttering Up the Trump Ain’t So Hard
Next article
Gay Couple Who Married in Paris Suing Venue Over Profiteroles
Daily Squib
Mr. Charringtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

  1. Best article I read on thsi subject you guys explain it all so clearly and to the point. Thanks. Seriously Trump is a moron if he thinks this is a good deal and I lose all respect for him. Either he’s blind or he’s dumber and sleepier than Joe Biden and that saying something.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.