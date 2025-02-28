Chagos Islands Could be Kept by UK Forever – Why Pay to Give Something UK Owns Away?

If you own something outright already, why on earth would you give it away and then pay billions to someone else in the process? It makes no logical sense, and in the “Art of the Deal” it’s a minus sum deal.

The Chagos Islands are owned fully by the UK, and there is absolutely no reason whatsoever to give our sovereign territory to Mauritius. The cost of giving away the islands would be £56 billion. The British Labour government might as well take that money to a landfill and burn it. It’s as if Britain is not on the brink of a recession and bankrupt.

None of this makes any sense, and Starmer visiting Trump the other day in Washington and the US president agreeing that the UK should give away British sovereign land to someone else who is in line with China is insanity. Maybe Starmer stuck a few magic mushrooms in Trump’s Diet Coke?

There is absolutely no logical or sane sense in completing such a terrible deal – zero, minus 100 billion, trillion gazillions. None whatsoever, and if Trump and his team don’t stump this deal, the guy is stupider than we thought.

The American military base on Diego Garcia is a hugely strategic Indo-Pacific territory, and to have the Mauritian government effectively own that base is a serious risk to national security that would put the US armed forces in harms way if any conflict arises globally.

The CCP affiliated Chinese judge Xue Hanqin who officiated this awful deal with the UK government has the interests of China in line, and definitely not those of the UK and USA.

The UK has the right to keep its sovereign territory forever and if it wants to sell it off, sell it to the Americans — not PAY to give it away to the fucking corrupt Mauritius who are hand in glove in with the Chinese Communist Party and People’s Liberation Army.

Get some fucking LOGIC!