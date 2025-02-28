Buttering Up the Trump Ain’t So Hard

You can say the nastiest stuff about Trump, send over 100s of socialist activists and try to have the guy cancelled at every opportunity, but as Keir Starmer is finding out, buttering up the Trump is easy. Just come along to Washington with an invitation from King Charles and cushtie, Bob’s your uncle.

Such are the vagaries of diplomacy on the world stage, one wonders if the levels of lunacy displayed have ever been witnessed before?

Hand over the Chagos Islands, no problem. The lunatics are truly in charge now.

While the markets tank, and the Crimea simmers with rage, there is one stalwart certainty that is always present — the buttering up.

Grease up that butter, grease the hole real good, it’s gonna be a long, squeaky ride into oblivion.