The ghost of the deceased Jeffrey Epstein has been seen hovering over the presidential library of Bill Clinton, who served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. A crowd of approximately fifteen people witnessed the phenomenon, as this event may precede the release of important information regarding the famous Epstein list that the Democrat Party have tried to suppress for years.

“We were on a tour to see Bill’s library when this ghostly figure came out of nowhere and tried to lift my skirt, but I knew he was a ghost and could not do it. He looked just like Jeffrey Epstein that pervert guy,” a 17-year-old student on an educational trip to the library revealed.

According to witnesses, the ghost hovered over the name of “Bill Clinton” and started pointing at the name with an excited look over his ghostly face.

Jean Spazzo, 48, one of the teachers on the college trip, told ABC News about the harrowing ghostly episode.

“I was just telling the girls about our beloved former president Bill Clinton about how he was such a sweet man, and one of the greatest presidents to have graced America, when the ghostly apparition appeared out of nowhere. It looked like Jeffrey Epstein, and it was trying to say something whilst holding his neck. It then pointed to the Bill Clinton presidential library sign before disappearing. We all rushed out of there screaming and got back in the bus.”

Funnily enough, today is the day that the U.S. Justice Department plans to unveil flight logs and numerous names tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier linked to sex trafficking. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed this move aims to maintain victim confidentiality while fulfilling President Trump’s directive to release Epstein’s client information.