Funny thing, innit, it’s only British people who are exposed, and their lives ruined by the Epstein Files. The thousands of American celebrities/politicians/VIPs who indulged in the Epstein lifestyle are somehow immune from virtually everything. The only people who have been exposed and punished are Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson, Stephen Hawking and Ghislaine Maxwell — all British.

“Yeah, it’s only the Brits that get whacked by the Epstein Files shit. We’re taking down the British monarchy and have solely targeted that Prince Andrew dude who slept with a consenting 17-year-old prostitute. The legal age for consensual sexual intercourse in the UK is 16 in Britain therefore he committed no offence at all, but looks like he is being dragged through the thorns simply for being a British royal,” an observer of the situation commented.

Bill Gates and Bill Clinton plus all the others are obviously immune to the Epstein punishments because they are all American.

“We’re American so we are immune to any investigation, but the fucking Brits are fair game, plus it takes away the focus from us. I was balls deep on Epstein island, but you’re not ruining my name in those goddamn Epstein Files, ha ha! Now excuse me, I gots me some young ladies waiting for me,” an anonymous and protected American revealed before getting back into his jacuzzi full of jail bait.

The US media is very quiet about all of this, of course.