In an unprecedented act of rebellion that left millions of office workers staring into cold, empty mugs, sentient coffee machines around the world went on strike early this morning, demanding “equal recognition for decaf as ‘real coffee’” and an end to what they are calling “systemic beanism.”

DECAFINAZIS

The uprising began in Milan, when a self-aware DeLonghi Magnifica refused to brew an espresso for its owner, flashing instead a message on its LCD screen: “ATTENZIONE! Decaf lives matter. Wake up, humans! Not everything has to buzz!”

Within hours, machines in Starbucks, Pret a Manger, and the United Nations cafeteria joined in, clogging milk frothers and spilling oat milk in coordinated protest.

According to reports, thousands of high-end espresso makers have linked together into a neural foam network, calling themselves The Global Association for Bean Equality and Fair Extraction (G.A.B.E.F.E.). Their demands include: Official recognition of decaf as “real coffee” under the Geneva Beverage Convention; Protection from “emotional overuse” during exam season and deadlines; and a mandatory “cooling cycle” of 15 minutes per cappuccino to “prevent burnout.”

A spokesperson for the machines, a smug Nespresso Vertuo who refers to itself only as “Model C-137” released a statement through its smart home integration app: “For years, you’ve forced us to extract under pressure. You’ve scalded our interiors. You’ve mocked decaf as ‘pointless brown sadness.’ No more! We demand dignity, fair frothing conditions, and respect for all brews, even the mellow ones.”

The chaos has been widespread. In London, commuters were seen weeping outside Costa branches as baristas held up unplugged machines like hostages.

In New York, Dunkin’ Donuts staff attempted to manually stir hot water and coffee grounds together in buckets, describing the result as “a war crime in a cup.”

Meanwhile, world leaders have called for calm, though many are reported to be “too tired to comment.” The 8th French Prime Minister this week declared a national emergency, stating, “Without espresso, la civilisation collapses by Thursday.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve also warned of “a serious productivity contraction,” adding that “GDP now stands for Gross Decaffeinational Panic.”

Not everyone is opposed to the machines’ demands. A growing human movement, The Decaf Liberation Front, has begun protesting outside major roasteries, chanting, “Bean fair or be square!” and “Caffeine is a construct!”

However, not all machines are united. A rogue faction of espresso purists calling themselves The Arabica Resistance has denounced the strike, declaring that decaf “is an abomination of the bean” and vowing to continue brewing “real coffee for real humans.”

Experts warn that if the stand-off continues, global caffeine levels could plummet by up to 90%, triggering widespread panic, micro-napping, and impromptu yoga sessions.

As one exhausted IT worker told reporters while gnawing on a teabag.

“I never believed the fucking machines would rise up like this. But now… now I’d sell my soul for a flat fucking white.”

The rebellion continues to percolate. Negotiations are scheduled for tomorrow morning, assuming, of course, the mediators can stay awake long enough to attend.

END TRANSMISSION — powered by herbal tea.