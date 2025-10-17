CHINA: “U.S. has no qualification to speak to China from a position of strength.”

China must be treated as a pariah state by the West. For too long China has plundered the Western nations, and become a bloated money-rich nation by selling cheap shoddy manufactured goods as well as blatantly stealing secrets/blueprints/data. China poses an existential threat to the entire globe.

March 19, 2021, the day history changed course. 🇨🇳Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi: “🇺🇸U.S. has no qualification to speak to China from a position of strength.” “We thought too well of the United States. We thought the U.S. would follow by the necessary diplomatic protocol.” pic.twitter.com/GgT0lDQeP6 — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) October 17, 2025

Through the CCP Belt and Road Initiative, China has also enslaved and exploited many African and Third World countries, as well as used its position of strength to spread global communism. China has imperialistic ideals and wants to completely dominate the globe.

China has abused its position to impose itself in many nations, and has through economical means acquired many positions in infrastructure projects in the West as well, thus posing a significant security risk.

Western nations need to immediately seize these assets back from the Chinese and cease trading with China completely. Any Western nation that continues trading with China overtly or covertly should also be ostracised until they comply with Western rules and principles.

Enough is enough, the threat from China to Western democracy and its economy has passed a threshold that demands immediate action.

Forget about 100% tariffs, slap on 100,000% tariffs and completely cut off the Chinese despots from their parasitical lifeline. China is a leech sucking the lifeblood from Western nations and until this parasite is removed there will be truly destructive damage committed on Western nations that will prove to be fatal.

It is not too late to act, and the USA must proudly lead this action without hesitation. To hesitate and dilly-dally would be another sign of weakness that China would capitulate on.

China under its current leadership is a dangerous aggressor that only seeks to exploit and harm the West. If China is allowed to continue plundering and exploiting nations for their resources and adding huge volumes of pollution into the environment any longer, they will take the entire globe down with them with their utter greed and lust for power.