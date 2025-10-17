17.7 C
World

Spectacular Explosions Appear Over Lebanon Again

LEBANON - The night skies are lighting up over the country with another barrage of spectacular explosions.

What is it with Lebanon and spectacular explosions? This time, the explosions did not emanate from a warehouse holding highly volatile chemicals but from a barrage of Israeli ordinance. It seems the focus has shifted from one area to another, as Gaza’s supposed “peace deal” is in play.

