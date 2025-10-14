17.7 C
Fully Armed Hamas Celebrate “Peace Deal”

GAZA - The Hamas terrorist group have been celebrating the "peace deal" with many revenge killings and full-on skirmishes with rival clans roaming the ruined city.

Amongst returning the hostages to Israel, the complete annihilation and removal of the threat of Hamas was also of prime importance to Israel — that never happened. The so-called everlasting peace deal has seen Israel withdraw from Gaza and Hamas emerge from their ratholes, and the remaining hospitals where they used civilians to hide amongst.

As soon as Israel withdrew, Hamas rolled out 15,000 soldiers armed to the teeth, and 56 administrators to oversee their version of a peace deal by going on the rampage once again to settle old scores with those they consider traitors. Hamas are also commandeering some of the aid that is now filtering through to Gaza, naturally they have troops to feed, plus they need to stockpile in their intact tunnel warehouses.

Sure, Trump made some progress in the first phase of the peace deal, but to see Hamas walking around with their weapons is counteractive to everything that is meant to be “peace”.

The US President has already moved on, and now wants to concentrate on a Ukraine peace deal; with a megalomaniacal killer like Putin intent on the destruction of his target, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have a chance in hell.

Hamas is alive and well and declaring victory. Does Hamas still pose a threat to Israel? Yes, it does, and they are not going to disarm soon, it seems.

 

