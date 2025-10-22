Gaza Latest: Hamas Liberates Palestinians From Life

Not only have the champions of the far-left — Hamas — brought a pestilence and ruin on the Palestinian people; in a so-called time of peace, the terror group are now rounding up Palestinians and brutally executing them without trial or jury.

Free Palestine

Greta Thunberg and her far-left Marxists are strangely silent as Hamas conducts their genocidal cleansing program of Palestinians.

There are now no protests or riots in Western cities across the globe by screaming “outraged” rent-a-protester Marxists who adopt any anti-Western, anti-capitalist cause as their own.

The BBC is also strangely quiet about all of this as well. Their Hamas heroes are somehow allowed to do whatever they want with impunity and not even a single word of disapproval uttered.

Other media is also either in extreme denial or silent.

Hamas: “We’re not executing Palestinians.” Hamas literally executing Palestinians 👇 https://t.co/JsxoLBMwxZ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 19, 2025

The flotillas of aid for Gaza and the Palestinians are strangely docked in Sweden as Hamas cleanses the Palestinian people of the last remaining remnants of life they have left.