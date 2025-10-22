17.7 C
London
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldGaza Latest: Hamas Liberates Palestinians From Life
World

Gaza Latest: Hamas Liberates Palestinians From Life

GAZA - There is only silence from the far-left media as Hamas liberates Palestinians from life during the Gazan peace process.

Daily Squib
By Mundus vult decipi, ergo decipiatur
ai

Not only have the champions of the far-left — Hamas — brought a pestilence and ruin on the Palestinian people; in a so-called time of peace, the terror group are now rounding up Palestinians and brutally executing them without trial or jury.

Free Palestine

Greta Thunberg and her far-left Marxists are strangely silent as Hamas conducts their genocidal cleansing program of Palestinians.

There are now no protests or riots in Western cities across the globe by screaming “outraged” rent-a-protester Marxists who adopt any anti-Western, anti-capitalist cause as their own.

The BBC is also strangely quiet about all of this as well. Their Hamas heroes are somehow allowed to do whatever they want with impunity and not even a single word of disapproval uttered.

Other media is also either in extreme denial or silent.

The flotillas of aid for Gaza and the Palestinians are strangely docked in Sweden as Hamas cleanses the Palestinian people of the last remaining remnants of life they have left.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
The Louvre: One Ladder, One Hammer, One Yellow Jacket, Broad Daylight
Daily Squib
Mundus vult decipi, ergo decipiaturhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.