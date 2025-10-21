The Louvre: One Ladder, One Hammer, One Yellow Jacket, Broad Daylight

It seems all you need to make millions these days with just a few minutes of effort is visit a Parisian gallery or museum.

“No doubt the priceless Napoleonic artefacts are by now outside of France. They will be re-cut and the metals melted down. Of course, this will reduce the value of the original items, but a small price to pay for selling the gems and massive diamonds. India, Israel or even Antwerp. The thieves were gone before the guards even realised what was going on,” a crime expert revealed.

The Louvre’s first female Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hire security head, Dominique Buffin had no comment about the grand theft.

Looks like George Clooney and his dumbfuck intricate Hollywood heists hold nothing against a simple ladder, a hammer and a high vis jacket.