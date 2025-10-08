17.7 C
Militant African Americans Want to Bring Back Segregation

DETROIT - USA - Some sections of the African American population want to bring back segregation.

It is rather ironic that after decades of forced inclusivity demanded by African Americans and the liberals of America, it is the African American contingent who are now calling for the return of segregation.


The levels of crime created by African Americans is disproportionate to their population, and for many in the country, voluntary segregation would be a wonderful situation. Hallelujah!

In 2021, among males, Black or African American (Black) males had the highest age-adjusted rate of firearm-related homicide (52.9 deaths per 100,000 standard population), and Asian males had the lowest rate (1.5). Among females, Black females had the highest rate (7.5), and Asian females had the lowest rate (0.5). Males had higher rates than females across all race and Hispanic origin groups.

Of course, not all African Americans are militant racists, but it would maybe be a sigh of relief if there are sections of African American society who wish to shut themselves off in their own segregated enclave. No harm in that at all.

