Labour Will Introduce Social Credit Scores With Digital ID

LONDON - England - With the Digital ID scheme, Labour is also planning on introducing Chinese style Social Credit Scores.

The Labour government is trying to push through a Digital ID system that would include social credit scores, that would rate every citizen in the UK. Labour are very close to the CCP, and are being tutored on how to bring a digital ID system into the UK. Labour are so close to the communist state that they recently let off two Chinese spies from being prosecuted through an extraordinary intervention.

In China, hundreds of thousands of people are now homeless, sleeping in the streets where they can because they have been blacklisted from society due to having low social credit scores. China’s digital wallet WeChat is also China’s major social media app.

If you criticise the Chinese government on WeChat, it immediately reports you to the police, and puts you on the social credit blacklist. Then you have three days to withdraw your digital money from WeChat. WeChat sometimes bans people from getting their digital money, and they are left with nothing.

Because most important things in China are only bought with WeChat, once you are banned you cannot receive a salary, find a job, healthcare, rent a home, or even purchase a ticket on public transport. China is now predominantly a cashless society, therefore all transactions are made digitally.

In China’s Xiamen city, only people with a social credit score of 584 or higher are allowed to visit a doctor in public hospitals. In China, if your neighbour doesn’t like you, you’re shit out of luck if they have a high social credit score, because they can report you for any minor infraction and get you blacklisted.

Tony Blair is the engineer of all this, and it is the first move towards the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and subsequent social credit system.

This is the future of Digital ID Britain under Labour. Every individual has a citizen score that jumps up or down with each action. A subversive Big Brother Big State algorithm tracks all your behaviour: purchases, internet use, what you say in chat groups. AI-powered facial-recognition cameras record your every move and use it as evidence if needed. If your score drops too low, you become part of a new subclass, the Untermensch, locked out of the system, unable to perform even basic freedoms like buying train tickets, renting a room, receiving money — nothing.

They waited for the public uproar on mass immigration to reach a crescendo to capitalise on introducing the Digital ID system that will effectively remove the last strands of basic freedoms Britons have left in their own country.

