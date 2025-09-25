Always Exploit a Crisis – Digital ID Cards

It was Tony Blair during his awful reign as prime minister who first opened the floodgates of mass immigration from the poorest regions of Eastern Europe and Asia. Today, after decades of mass unfettered mass immigration from both Labour and the Conservatives, it is Tony Blair’s idea to capitalise on the crisis created by successive governments by implementing a tyrannical digital ID cards system on all British citizens that is being implemented by Starmer’s Labour nightmare regime of horror.

The government could have stopped mass immigration if they really wanted to, but they chose to let it get worse, and worse until there was the inevitable public outcry. The consequence of the public outcry is the imposition of the tyrannical digital ID cards scheme.

First you create the problem, then you exploit that problem to take away the little freedoms we have left. Yes, it does resemble the Hegelian dialectic, because it is exactly that.

This Labour government that is currently in play is not only eviscerating Britain’s wealth, but it is taking away the last remaining remnants of freedom British citizens have.

Stasi Britain, a version of East Germany during the soviet era as HMRC takes money directly from people’s bank accounts without their permission; where cameras are everywhere, where companies like Apple are forced to take down their security measures so that the government can access people’s private files, where people are arrested and jailed for social media posts, where adults are treated like children with the online safety act. The icing on the cake — checkpoints everywhere requiring people’s digital ID be displayed.

“Your papers are not in order!”

Soviet Britain is now a reality, and we are now living in a tyranny where our rights and freedoms have been unceremoniously removed.

Once freedom is gone — it’s gone, and the funny thing is — no one stood up, no one said a word, because at the end of the day — no one fucking cared enough.

Go back to watching Strictly Come Dancing, you fucking cowardly scum.