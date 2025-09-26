17.7 C
London
Friday, September 26, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldLABOUR SLEAZE - Morgan McSwindle and the Missing £750,000
World

LABOUR SLEAZE – Morgan McSwindle and the Missing £750,000

LONDON - England - Keir Starmer's chief henchman Morgan McSwindle and the missing £750,000 Labour donation that was not declared.

Daily Squib
By Corruptissima republica, plurimae leges
ai
pig greedy keir starmer in trough 2 voted for 'change' sleazy Labour liars labour sleaze

“The £750,000? Where is it? What happened to it? It was absorbed. Er…it vanished! It disappeared into various bank accounts, allegedly,” the dodgy right-hand man of equally sleazy, Kier Starmer, who makes the lawyer in Carlito’s Way look like an angel in comparison, told the BBC, yesterday. The Labour sleaze machine is in serious flow right now once again.

McSwindles’s word is law. One top party figure revealed: ‘Every Labour minister defers to him. He is Keir Starmer’s friend, confidant and enforcer. There is no higher praise at HQ than: “Morgan loves it.”’

There is some trouble on the Labour ship, though. The aides are jumping ship faster than Justin Bieber getting rear ended by some lunatic music biz “mogul”. Dodgy deputy PM, Angela Rayner also recently took one for the team after being caught dodging a property tax payment to the HMRC.

Now there’s talk of criminal investigations by the police. Shit just hit the fan. Labour sleaze story after Labour sleaze story headlines are appearing in the media. It’s time for some serious bullshit excuses to materialise on why the missing £750,000 Labour donation was not declared.

Maybe Morgan McSwindle needs to take a little fuckin’ holiday or something …

 

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Always Exploit a Crisis – Digital ID Cards
Daily Squib
Corruptissima republica, plurimae legeshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.