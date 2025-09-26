LABOUR SLEAZE – Morgan McSwindle and the Missing £750,000

“The £750,000? Where is it? What happened to it? It was absorbed. Er…it vanished! It disappeared into various bank accounts, allegedly,” the dodgy right-hand man of equally sleazy, Kier Starmer, who makes the lawyer in Carlito’s Way look like an angel in comparison, told the BBC, yesterday. The Labour sleaze machine is in serious flow right now once again.

McSwindles’s word is law. One top party figure revealed: ‘Every Labour minister defers to him. He is Keir Starmer’s friend, confidant and enforcer. There is no higher praise at HQ than: “Morgan loves it.”’

There is some trouble on the Labour ship, though. The aides are jumping ship faster than Justin Bieber getting rear ended by some lunatic music biz “mogul”. Dodgy deputy PM, Angela Rayner also recently took one for the team after being caught dodging a property tax payment to the HMRC.

Now there’s talk of criminal investigations by the police. Shit just hit the fan. Labour sleaze story after Labour sleaze story headlines are appearing in the media. It’s time for some serious bullshit excuses to materialise on why the missing £750,000 Labour donation was not declared.

Maybe Morgan McSwindle needs to take a little fuckin’ holiday or something …