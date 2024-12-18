17.7 C
Sleazy Labour Liars Prove Election Promises Do Not Mean Anything in UK

LONDON - England - The sleazy Labour liars who said anything to get elected have broken every promise and tricked the electorate.

By Barb Dwyer
pig greedy keir starmer in trough 2 voted for 'change' sleazy Labour liars

Labour lied and said anything to get elected by the chumps who voted for them. As the economy enters recession after six nightmare months of the sleazy Labour liars who have betrayed all the people they promised they would help during the election campaign, their betrayal is proof that elections in the UK do not mean anything any more.

Inflation UP, immigration UP, unemployment UP, debt UP, interest rates UP, tax UP, sleaze UP, betrayal UP

WASPI women, pensioners, farmers, businesses, working people, Brexiteers, they were all fed bollocks and lies by Labour who once in power treated the people who voted for them with utter contempt and derision.

During the laughable fraudulent General Election, the byword Labour used was “Change”. That in itself was the biggest fucking joke spouted from the socialist clowns, because as usual it’s more of the same, and in fact, even worse than the Tories.

Dishonourable Members of Parliament

This is proof that not only are Labour a bunch of fucking liars not to be trusted, but it also proves that election manifestos don’t mean anything.

Britain’s flawed two party system is not fit for purpose, as Labour and the Tories can lie through their teeth during election campaigns and not be held to account for the lies they spout. The sleazy Labour liars have proven that elections don’t account for shit under the current system.

