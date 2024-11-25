17.7 C
“Who’s Going to Pay For Your Socialism?” Taxed to Death Business Halts New Staff Hires

LONDON - England - With the UK economy tanking, three out of four businesses are halting hiring new staff and laying off their existing staff.

Two out of three UK businesses are halting all new staff hiring and letting their roster of staff go due to the punishing anti-business tax rises and policies of economically illiterate Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Farm tax will also contribute to higher food inflation, and reduce food security in the UK. Who’s going to pay for Labour’s insane socialism now? It makes no logical sense, crippling UK businesses and the economy because there will be no more money for the irresponsible, profligate Labour spending on irrelevant socialist projects will serve absolutely no purpose to anyone.

Business is fucked

A poll of 266 business leaders by the CBI underlines the extent to which workers will be hit by employer tax rises, with 62pc saying they will respond by slashing hiring plans. Half of respondents said they would be forced to lay off staff, and 46 percent said they would delay pay increases for their workforce.

As no one is hiring any more, the idiotic, sclerotic Labour government is preparing to publish a white paper on Tuesday outlining how it intends to tackle Britain’s worklessness crisis and boost the employment rate to 80pc. Fat fucking chance of that happening under the current anti-business punishing conditions spawned from the suppurating anal boils infecting the diseased arse of Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The insanity continues with a Labour administration that is flailing in the dark and riddled with massive levels of ignorance to how things actually work.

“These people running the country into the ground have little or no understanding on how business works because they are basically all civil servants, and have never held a job in the real world. Rachel Reeves, herself, does not possess one iota of economic acumen, having lied on her CV about her ‘economist’ qualifications,” a business owner revealed on Monday.

We’re all fucked…

