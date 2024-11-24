ANALYSTS: Putin Does Not Need to Attack the UK – Labour Are Doing it Already

Defence analysts working for an independent organisation do not think Putin should waste any resources on disrupting Britain’s economy or infrastructure because the Labour government are doing a better job than the Russians could ever do. There is really no need for Putin to attack the UK.

Attack the UK?

“With taxes up, inflation up, unemployment up, and disenchantment up, the UK economy is now poised to lie in ruins for many decades with hyperinflation, stagflation, as well as huge losses in the private sector.

“The feeling on the ground is that any attempted disruption of Britain’s crumbling, useless infrastructure and economy by the Russians would not actually be noticed by anyone.

Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth

“Give it a few more months, or even a year, and the UK will not exist as a viable country, let alone any form of territory for the imperialist Russian invaders.

“Our suggestion to Putin is to thank the Labour administration for doing their dirty work, and move on to more lucrative territory.”