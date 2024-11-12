17.7 C
Anti-Business Rachel Reeves Causes Shops to Close Early and Fire Staff

SCUNTHORPE - England - Anti-business Chancellor Rachel Reeves condemns shops and businesses to close early, fire staff or go under.

Daily Squib
By Commissar Schittlitszt
vote labour shopping centre Anti-business

Marxists like Rachel Reeves, the ignorant low-IQ anti-business Labour Chancellor of the Exchequer are too stupid to know that their arrogant and illogical policies are not compatible with running businesses or an economy, but that’s to be expected from a socialist government.

UK HIGH STREET SHOPS LABOUR

News from the High Street is that there is no fucking High Street any more.

Shops and businesses are now set to close early, and open for fewer days in a week. Many retail businesses are now also firing large swathes of their staff just to stay afloat as the ridiculous policies of Labour eat into their finances.

What can we expect for another five years of this utter, utter miserable shit from Labour?

UK SHOPPING CENTRE UNDER LABOUR GOVERNMENT

Well, it’s a no-brainer, prepare for many businesses to either go under or barely hang on trading.

With farmers in the Labour shit pile as well, restaurants and supermarkets will feel the heat as well due to shortages in farm goods.

Empty High Streets, empty supermarket shelves, and lots of empty pockets. It’s a Labour anti-business communist wet dream come true. Rachel Reeves soaks her crusty panties at the mere thought of it all.

Daily Squib
Commissar Schittlitszt

